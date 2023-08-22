ELKHART — The city of Elkhart has issued a boil order anticipated to remain in effect through midnight Thursday for portions of downtown.
City administration notes that the order is a precautionary measure due to a water main break, adding that some customers along West Lexington Avenue from the St. Joseph River to South Second Street and along Second Street from West Lexington Avenue to West Jackson Boulevard will be without water until the main break is repaired.
Impacted areas are West Lexington Avenue from the St. Joseph River through South Second Street, West High Street from Franklin Court through South Second Street, Franklin Street from Franklin Court through South Second Street, West Marion Street from Franklin Court through South Second Street, Harrison Street form Franklin Court through South Second Street, South Fifth Street from West Lexington Avenue to Harrison Street, South Fourth Street from West Lexington Avenue to Harrison Street, South Third Street from West Lexington to Harrison Street, South Second Street from West Lexington Avenue to Harrison Street, and Vistula Street from West High Street to Jackson Place.
Before consuming, all water from the municipal water system should be boiled for three minutes before consumption, and cooled. The city will issue a statement at the time when the order is no longer in effect. For health related questions and concerns, please seek medical advice from health care provider or Elkhart County Health Department. Restaurants in the affected area may contact the Elkhart County Health Department at 574-875-3391. For other questions the boil order, contact the Elkhart Public Works Administrative Office at 574-293-2572.