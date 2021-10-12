GOSHEN — Many of the crosswalks in the city’s central business district will be getting a decorative makeover beginning next spring following action by the Goshen Redevelopment Commission Tuesday afternoon.
At the meeting, commission members approved a request by city engineer Josh Corwin to approve a $41,635 contract with Geveko Markings Inc. for the purchase of preformed thermoplastic decorative crosswalk materials for the downtown corridor between Madison and Pike streets.
According to Becky Hutsell, redevelopment director for the city, the planned crosswalk upgrades, which will include all of the mid-block crossings located throughout the downtown corridor, were originally part of the major Main Street redesign project that kicked off in the fall of 2019.
“We had originally intended for it to maybe be part of the original Niblock contract, but at the end of the day, we pulled it,” Hutsell told the commission. “It turns out it’s cheaper for us to purchase the materials. Our street department is willing to learn the process for the application, that way we can maintain it long-term. But for us, it was simply a matter of finding the suppliers for the material. So, this would be approving that purchase.”
Along those lines, Corwin noted that the contract approved Tuesday includes both the materials needed for the crosswalk upgrades, as well as a commitment by Geveko to provide someone to train city street department staff on the process for their installation and maintenance.
“My understanding is that they are going to be providing training on applying the materials,” Corwin said. “So, our street department is going to install the materials, but they’re going to supply training to our street department for the installation procedures.”
According to Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, the planned crosswalk upgrades won’t be the first time the city has encountered such work, as a trial project utilizing the decorative crosswalk materials was actually used on Washington Street before the Main Street project kicked off.
“Before Main Street was redone, this is what was on Washington Street,” Stutsman told the commission. “All four crosswalks had it there for several years for a trial. So, it blends in really well, it looks nice, and it makes it more obvious.”
In the end, the commission’s members agreed, and the requested contract was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, commission members:
• Approved a $1,250 contract with Roberts Environmental Services to complete a Phase 1 environmental site assessment of the former Monteith Tire & Auto Service Center property at 410 W. Pike St. currently being considered for purchase by the commission.
• Approved a $4,500 contract with A & Z Engineering LLC to conduct a topographical survey of Jefferson Street between Main and Third streets for the upcoming Jefferson Street Reconstruction project.
• Approved a $395,995 contract with A & Z Engineering LLC for public infrastructure work connected to the city’s portion of the Elkhart County Court Consolidation project. The contract includes topographical survey work; geotechnical investigation work; all necessary permitting; roadway/corridor design plans; bidding and quoting; and right-of-way engineering work.
