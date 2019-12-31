GOSHEN — Fire damaged the interior of an apartment house in downtown Goshen on New Year’s Eve.
Goshen firefighters responded to the scene in the 100 block of West Pike Street, between Main and Third streets, around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday. Light smoke could be seen coming from a house of three apartments with address numbers 105, 107 and 109.
Samuel Munoz, who lived in the 109 unit, stood in the rear of the building with his sister-in-law Carla Munoz as firefighters worked to bring the fire under control inside.
Carla Munoz, translating for Samuel, said a man in a neighboring apartment saw smoke in his unit and went over to check on Munoz. The two men called a landlord, and the fire department was then notified, she said.
Carla Munoz went to the scene to help Samuel Munoz after he called her. Relieved he’s OK, she said Samuel will likely stay with her and her husband at their home.
“Clothes, we can replace clothes. Lives you can’t replace,” Carla Munoz said.
Residents of the other two apartments were advised to find another place to stay for the night.
The house had fire and smoke damage, Assistant Fire Chief Mike Happer said.
The cause of the fire and where it started remains under investigation, Happer added.
West Pike Street between Main and Third streets was closed to traffic during the firefighting operation.
