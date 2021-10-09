As soon as the leaves begin to fall, my kids are all requesting these wonderful doughnuts. They are more of a cake doughnut with a light sweetness and wonderful autumn spices. Eat warm. Any leftovers? Re-heat in the microwave for 10 seconds. YUMMMMM!
PURE BLISS AUTUMN DOUGHNUTS
Cook time: 15 minutes
Prep time: 15 minutes
Makes 26-30 doughnuts
Ingredients
¼ cup butter-flavored shortening
1 cup sugar
2 eggs
1/3 cup apple juice concentrate
½ cup buttermilk
4 ½ cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
2 teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
1 ½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
1 quart vegetable oil
SUGAR TOPPING
¾ cup sugar
1 ½ tablespoons pumpkin pie spice
Directions
In a large bowl combine shortening and 1 cup sugar. Beat until light, approximately 4 minutes. Add eggs, beat well. Add apple juice concentrate and buttermilk. Mix until well combined.
In a medium bowl combine flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, and 1 ½ teaspoons pumpkin pie spice.
Add flour mixture to apple juice mixture; beat until just blended (the dough will be soft).
On a baking sheet, place a sheet of parchment paper. Place dough on parchment. Lightly flour dough and using a rolling pin, roll dough to a ½ inch thickness. Top with a layer of plastic wrap. Refrigerate for one hour.
Meanwhile, in a shallow dish, combine sugar and pumpkin pie spice; set aside.
Remove dough from refrigerator and cut out doughnuts using a doughnut cutter. Re-pat leftover dough into a 1/2 inch thickness and cut out more doughnuts.
Place cut out dough onto fresh parchment paper.
In a large pot, heat oil. Bring to a temperature of 325 degrees. While temperature is heating, line a baking sheet with paper towels.
Place dough, approximately four at a time into the hot oil. The dough will sink and then rise. When dough rises, check them, if they are golden, flip doughnuts over; fry for approximately 35 seconds more (until gently golden)
Remove from oil, using a slotted spoon, place doughnuts on paper towels. Repeat, until all doughnuts are cooked.
Dip doughnuts into the sugar-spice mix, coat thoroughly. Bite, eat and enjoy the bliss.
