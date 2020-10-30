In Luke’s Gospel, Jesus returned to his hometown synagogue in Nazareth where he quoted from the prophet Isaiah to explain his own ministry. But his hometown neighbors did not like what he said and they drove him out of town.
Most congregations today want to hear a word from God in the morning sermon, offering hope in difficult times, and a challenge helping us to be faithful followers of Jesus. If Jesus came to one of our churches and preached the same sermon that he shared at Nazareth, would we be more receptive than were his own townsfolk? What did Jesus say that was so offensive?
Luke reports a sermon in which Jesus described his ministry: Bring good news for the poor, set free those who are in prison, bring sight to the blind and stop the oppression of people who are being abused.
Then he had the audacity to tell the congregation that they should be doing these things right now, because God’s New Way is a present reality.
In Jesus’s own day, many people were trapped in an economy that punished the poor; people lost their land because of debt; others were put in prison for minor violation. In his Nazareth sermon, Jesus was speaking directly to physical, social and economic issues that were a daily presence for most of the Jewish population. He urged the Synagogue worshippers to stop hoping that someday God would do it for them, but that they should be the agents of God’s new way right now.
Might Jesus say the same thing to us today? Do the teachings of Jesus apply to us today? If Jesus were to show up in any of our churches would he tell us that God is concerned about the poor who need a living wage to work their way out of poverty? Or that God would have us free the children who are being held as prisoners in cages on the Mexican border? Or that affordable health care (sight for the blind) is God’s will for everyone? Or that Black Lives Matter (and every life matters) so we should be more aware of our racial and religious prejudices that oppress other people?
We dare not say that someday Jesus will return and then the prisoners will be set free, the blind will see, the poor will receive good news. Jesus told the Nazareth synagogue that God’s new way was a present reality that should guide our lives right now.
Jesus made exactly this same point in the Biblical beatitudes. We know the words well. “Blessed are the poor, blessed are those who mourn, blessed are those who are persecuted,” etc. We all know there is nothing blessed about being poor, or being hungry, or being persecuted. So what does Jesus mean? He is saying that in God’s new way, his people will give food to the hungry, help the poor, comfort those who mourn and free those who are held captive.
Today we are in a contentious, divisive election. Add to that the presence of a COVID-19 pandemic that impacts all of us whether we test positive or negative. But God’s new way is still present as we commit ourselves to be persons who tell the truth; as we advocate for Affordable Health Care for every person; plead for help for people who have lost their jobs, call for a change in how we regard children in cages at the border. As peacemakers, we urge that we treat all people, especially those with whom we disagree, with dignity and call for a more positive approach in our interaction with other nations on this earth.
We believe that the teachings of Jesus (whom we call Lord) are every bit as relevant today as they were that day in the Nazareth Synagogue. We believe that we are called to be people of God’s new age, bringing healing, hope and freedom to those who are hurting. We believe that as did the prophets of the Old Testament, we must call our leaders to rule with honesty, integrity, compassion and a humility that addresses others with respect.
Truly, these are difficult days. But we choose to live as persons of faith who trust that God is still active, and that there is hope for tomorrow. But if that hope is to become reality we need to be people of God’s new way, praying that God’s presence will guide us, regardless of our individual religious faith identity, to be agents of truth, mercy and compassion for all who share life with us. In this way, we believe God’s love and presence can, and will, be felt among us.
