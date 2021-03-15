GOSHEN — A 10th Family Dollar store in Elkhart County was denied rezoning Monday morning by the Elkhart County Commissioners.
The store had been proposed for a rural 2-acre lot along Ind. 13, 1,200 feet south of Ind. 4. The property carries a general planned unit development designation and Star Property Real Estate Co. asked for a detailed planned unit development designation to allow for the store.
The request for rezoning earlier gained an unfavorable recommendation on a 6-3 vote by the Elkhart County Plan Commission and the commissioners upheld that request 2-1 Monday. Commissioners Suzanne Weirick and Frank Lucchese voted against allowing the rezoning while commissioner Brad Rodgers voted in favor.
The issue drew a lot of comments during a public hearing.
Roger Miller, of Goshen, who is a member of the plan commission, said he also talked to rural residents near the property and found many were opposed. He said there were concerns about an increase in vehicle traffic, competition with local home-based businesses, and a desire to keep rural areas rural.
Keenen Wenger of Goshen also spoke against the rezoning, saying it would not meet the goals outlined in the county’s comprehensive plan to keep rural areas rural. Steve Warner, who lives along Ind. 4 also mentioned how the store would change the nature of the rural area.
Farmer James Eash, who farms land a half-mile west of the property, pointed out there is a chicken farm across Ind. 13 from the property that has 20,000 birds. He added that there are about 120,000 chickens being raised withing a quarter-mile radius of the acreage.
“What are they going to do when they realize their store smells like chicken manure,” Eash asked the commissioners. “Come after us farmers?”
He said he shops at Dollar General stores and has nothing against the chain. However, he pointed out that there is already a Dollar General four miles to the south in Millersburg.
Plan commission member Tom Stump of Goshen said he was one of the three members who voted for the rezoning.
He said, “It’s on a state road and near a corner with another state road,” indicating those types of areas are where development should be allowed.
Stump added that the new store would mean local residents, many of whom are Amish, would not have to drive a buggy or ride a bicycle into Goshen or Millersburg to purchase some items, which would alleviate traffic on Goshen’s busy southeast side.
He also said that home-based businesses have been given special use permits for their businesses, but that doesn’t not mean they are given protection from other competing businesses.
“We shouldn’t think about giving them a monopoly by not allowing other stores to come in,” Stump said.
Rogers said part of his campaign platform for commissioner included being an advocate for property rights, explaining that, “I believe in the free market.”
He indicated that neighbors of other people’s property do not have the right to maintain their views from their own property at the expense of someone else.
Weirick said, “This is a non-conforming use to the area … it opens up more non-conforming use for the area (if approved.”
