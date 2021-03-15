Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Windy...cloudy with rain and snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening changing to rain showers overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 50%.