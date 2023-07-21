GOSHEN — Elkhart County 4-H Dog Club had its first competition of the season during the opening day of the Elkhart County 4-H Fair. 4-H'ers have been preparing for the Dog Agility challenge weekly throughout spring and winter.
“First they have to learn the obstacles,” said 4-H Dog Club Leader Jeanne Dilorenzo. “It usually doesn’t take them too long to learn the obstacles. Most of the stuff they have problems with is jumping just because some of these are farm dogs and they’re not built for jumping so we have to teach them to jump correctly.”
Many kids even go on later to gain agility titles in UKC and AKC.
“This has become a big sport both in the American Kennel Club and the United Kennel Club, and almost all the 4-H groups do agility,” Dilorenzo said.
Dogs run the route which includes three jumps at their height, a dog walk, weaving through poles, cross across an A-frame, walk a seesaw, through a tunnel, perform broad jumps, and stay on a table for five seconds.
Kids can’t participate in the agility competition until they’re in their second year using the same dog, and it’s no easy feat to train the dogs to perform at such a high level.
Micah Pfeil, 14, of Elkhart, has been competing in the dog agility competition for five years. Pfeil’s dog, Rollie, is a 2-year-old Cocker Spaniel with a birthday coming up.
Rollie is part of a wider group of Cocker Spaniels, a favorite of Pfeil’s family, which has four dogs in total. Pfeil is the youngest, with sisters who also competed in dog agility at the fair. Pfeil began show competitions with his mom’s dog five years ago.
“Rollie’s always connected with me so it’s always been easier showing with him because we have the same energy,” he said. “He just loves to climb and run.”
“He really brings out my more happier side,” Pfeil added. “My dog, he’s fun to work with because he’s high energetic — he sleeps a lot — but he’s really high energetic and he just really loves to be around Dog Club people.”
Rollie has been competing with Pfeil for three years and Pfeil suspects his favorite competition in the club is agility.
“He’s a little wild dog,” he said.
Dog agility is the first competition of the week for Dog Club. On Saturday, dogs will compete in obedience and showmanship Tuesday through Thursday. First-year obedience will be next Saturday, the last day of the fair.