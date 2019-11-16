GOSHEN — Several families and their dogs, mostly Siberian huskies and other northern breeds, gave the sport of mushing a shot this weekend. They participated in the second annual Mushing 101 event, presented by the Heartland Mushers Assoc., at River Preserve County Park along C.R. 31.
Participants learned the basics about training their dogs for the sport for a few hours Saturday afternoon. Some practiced what’s called dryland mushing, where dogs wore a harness and pulled people riding on a three-wheel rig through the snow around a dirt track at the park. Others wore leashes around their waists and ran with their dogs.
Overall, the event gave dog owners and these dogs, which are bred for running and for cold weather, an opportunity to enjoy an outdoor activity together in a season where the dogs thrive, according to Keith Miller, a Heartland Mushers member.
“One of the purposes is it gets people out having fun with their dogs. These dogs have fun when they do that too. Most of these northern dogs, they were bred to run and they love to do it,” Miller said.
