Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Occasional snow showers. Quite windy. High near 40F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%.