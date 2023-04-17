GOSHEN — A family dog died in a house fire Sunday night.
Goshen firefighters were called to 302 Mount Vernon Drive at 6:32 p.m. and found flames coming from the garage of the small, single-story home.
All of the occupants were out of the home, except for the family dog, firefighters reported.
Firefighters removed the garage door and they were met with heavy flames, the report reads. There was one vehicle in the garage and three others in the driveway.
As firefighters made a search of the home for a second time, they found the small dog under a bed. It had succumbed to smoke inhalation, according to the report.
Although the fire was quickly suppressed, it was not under control until 7:12 p.m., the report reads. Firefighters added that the living room and kitchen ceilings were removed to check for fire.
The Red Cross was contacted and they arranged for shelter for the residents.
About 1,000 gallons of water was used to extinguish the fire.
No firefighters were injured.
No cause or ignition source has been determined.
TRASH FIRE
Goshen firefighters extinguished a trash fire that was burning in a wooded area behind 2001 Dykstra St. at 9:35 p.m. Sunday.
The rubbish was found about 150 feet off road and had burned an area of about 20-by-20 feet, firefighters reported.
There was no obvious ignition source.
The homeowner said kids and homeless people often frequent the area, the report reads. Due to the suspicious nature of the fire, an investigator was requested.
Approximately 500 gallons of water was used to extinguish the fire and wet the surrounding area, firefighters reported.