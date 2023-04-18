WAKARUSA — A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place April 28 at noon outside “Doc’s Pavilion,” in honor of Dr. Robert Abel.
The public is welcome to attend, a news release stated. The open air facility, located at the northeast corner of Waterford and Olive streets, is approximately 4,700 square feet that will serve as a venue for meetings, gatherings, and other types of celebrations. At this year’s Maple Syrup Festival, the brand new stage will be the setting of several entertainers and performers.
“During his funeral service in the former Wakarusa High School gymnasium, in the halls he once roamed as a student and as a physician, mementos from his long and illustrious life could be found at every turn,” the release added. “Just outside that same school, now NorthWood Middle School, the football field is christened Doc Abel Field, one of many banners of esteem and gratitude that continue to grace the town where Doc was born and raised.
“Conversations soon began in earnest about a permanent memorial, something that would fittingly represent Doc’s love and dedication to his hometown. And it didn’t take long to dream up a splendid idea, one that would result in the soon to be officially unveiled ‘Doc’s Pavilion.’”
Along with the interior stage, there is a concession space, large restrooms and dressing rooms, and an a backstage area. The main portion of the facility has overhead doors that can be raised for an open concept feel, and the space can seat an estimated 300 or so individuals.
Plans are also in the works for a memorial wall as well. Outside, the landscaping will feature a patio atmosphere with tables, seats, benches, and swings, and even a drinking fountain for thirsty pets.
To learn more, visit www.inspiring good.org/story/docs-pavilion.