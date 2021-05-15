WAKARUSA — It’s been a little over four years since the Wakarusa community said goodbye to its longtime civic activist, physician, and philanthropist Dr. Robert “Doc” Abel.
Since that time, there has been a great deal of consideration about the best ways to celebrate Doc Abel’s legacy of service. And now, one of the most ambitious visions is about to be realized.
Representatives from the committee dedicated to the cause known as “Doc’s Pavilion” spoke with members of the Wakarusa Town Council recently about the progress that has been made since the organization’s inception two years ago.
Jolinda Lengacher, serving as president of the committee, was joined by Andy Roeder, who oversees the financial aspects. Roeder is also one of Abel’s grandsons. One of the first announcements he revealed to the council was that the group has selected Brown and Brown as the general contractor. Roeder said that Brown and Brown was awarded the contract as not only the lowest bidder, but because Brown and Brown has a strong foundation of business practice within the Wakarusa community.
“We also chose them because they brought the most passion to this project,” he added. The architectural design of “Doc’s Pavilion” has been created by Phil Jenkins.
The facility, which carries an estimated $1.2 million price tag, will be beneficial for use in a wide variety of purposes, such as reunions, wedding receptions, Chamber of Commerce sponsored events, and other types of gatherings. The one-story building will feature a stage, bathrooms, a kitchen, outdoor benches and picnic tables. The pavilion will have a spacious, open-air feel about it, and will have a seating capacity of 300 people.
Included in the cost will be additional amenities such as furniture, light fixtures, and landscaping. The pavilion will be located at the northeast intersection of West Waterford and North Olive streets, in a corner lot once owned by the Gene Henschen family. The Henschens donated the land to the town in 2018.
Roeder and Lengacher both noted that securing funding to bring the pavilion to fruition has illustrated the generosity of those who’ve donated. Already, the committee is nearly halfway to its goal, with the Elkhart County Community Foundation granting $250,000 and additional community resources adding an estimated $350,000 to the effort.
Roeder talked further with the council members about forming a collaborative alliance between the committee and the town to help ensure that the building will be well maintained and secured.
“We’re just a group of people that came together to do something good for the community, and we wanted to affirm that the town is willing to accept ownership,” Roeder said. The council expressed a willingness to extend communication with the committee in the near future, with council president Matt Moyer observing, “Those discussions need to happen soon.”
“I just think that this a huge stepping stone for the downtown, and I think great things will follow,” said councilman Phil Klotz, a sentiment that was echoed enthusiastically by fellow council members.
The anticipated project evolution would allow for construction to begin in late summer or early fall, with a targeted completion date of April, 2022, just in time for the annual Maple Syrup Festival.
“Last year at this time, we came before you and we had a dream,” Lengacher said. “It’s so exciting to see that this dream is going to be fulfilled.”
