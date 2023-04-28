WAKARUSA — Many present at the ribbon cutting of the new pavilion in Wakarusa expressed that the recently built structure is a fitting tribute to the late Dr. Robert Abel — ‘Doc’ — and it was gifted to the town on opening day of the Maple Syrup Festival.
The project was over four years in the making and according to committee members, there were ups and downs. Jolinda Lengacher explained to the full house that when the beloved small town doctor and philanthropist passed in January of 2017 many in the community wanted to do something in town to honor him.
Lengacher laughingly said she asked when something would be done so many times that she was “put in charge” and became president of the committee. Erecting a statue was discussed but family members decided the best way to honor him would be to do something for the community.
“This is bigger than a statue,” Lengacher said.
Lengacher was joined on the pavilion stage by Andy and his wife Billie Roeder. Andy is Doc’s grandson and he had the ‘daunting’ task of raising over $1 million to fund the project. The three of them along with others formed a committee of community members to plan and carry out a way to honor Doc.
The pavilion sits on the corner of Waterford and Olive Streets on land once owned by Gene and Carol Henschen. The Henschens were present and said when they were approached by the town about the land they said they’d happily donate it to the town if it would be used for something to benefit the community. The Henschens said it was once a filling station that they leased out and then an empty lot.
When asked what they thought of the pavilion Carol said, “It’s marvelous! It’s the best the property has ever looked!”
Jolinda thanked all who helped with the project including former Wakarusa resident Scott Truex of the urban planning department at Ball State University who helped them hold workshops to determine the community’s desires and Nappanee Mayor Phil Jenkins who was the architect of the building with his part-time Jenkins Design and Consulting Services.
The building is climate controlled and is an all-season pavilion. Garage doors can all be opened in nice weather and enclosed in inclement weather. The floor is heated and there are public restrooms, a kitchen containing a refrigerator and sink for serving (not preparing) food.
After the event Billie Roeder said the 3,547 square foot building has a maximum capacity of 299 and seats 200.
“We have 20 tables that seat 8-10,” she said. “There’s an indoor-outdoor concession window, a stage, for food truck hookups, outdoor picnic tables and swings.”
A fountain in a planter out front is of a willow tree.
“Grandpa loved trees,” Billie explained and added when it gets cold and the fountain has to be turned off they plan to add a mum tree and then a Christmas tree in that space.
Jolinda said Brown & Brown was the construction firm for the project. She told those gathered, “I look forward to all the memories that will be made here.”
The Community Foundation of Elkhart County helped Doc’s Pavilion Committee accept donations for the project.
Andy spoke of missing his grandparents and said it felt “surreal” being at this point. He said when the family was first approached about doing something to honor Doc, “We were a bit hesitant, but then thought if we could do something inspiring to improve the quality of life here…Grandpa loved this community, he loved the Town of Wakarusa, the Wa-Nee Community and Elkhart County and he loved bringing people together—that helped inspire our vision today.”
Roeder said he was so inspired by those who gave generously to the project.
“Whether it was for Grandpa’s legacy or for the town, there are so many to thank,” he said. “We hope this is a community asset for years to come. Grandpa would be so proud — he loved this town. Doc’s Pavilion — where everyone’s welcome.”
He also thanked his wife and Jolinda for their unwavering determination and support.
Committee Members handed a symbolic key to town representatives before the ribbon cutting. Council Member Rocco Rigsby, Town Manager Holly Landis and Council Member Annette Brown accepted.
Rigsby spoke and thanked the committee on behalf of the town.
“The feeling I get when I walk through these doors is (like) every time I walked up to Doc — his smiling face, his warm hug and firm handshake," Rigsby said. "Anytime any of us walk through this building it’s like getting a hug from Doc — his legacy lives on and will continue to touch lives. I look forward to helping it grow and become a gathering place.”