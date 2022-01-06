INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Dept. of Natural Resources Division of Forestry will host a virtual open house Jan. 13, from 6 to 8 p.m.
This event will be much like past in-person open houses, but on Microsoft Teams, according to a news release. Division personnel will deliver a brief state forest overview of 2021 and what to expect in 2022. Those attending will have the opportunity to ask questions and comment on ideas and issues. Written comments can be submitted at dnr.IN.gov/forestry/state-forest-management/public-comment/submit.
"These open house events provide Hoosiers with a chance to receive first-hand information about how the state forests are working to provide diverse wildlife habitat, forest products and recreational opportunities," State Forester John Seifert said in the release. "They also allow us to receive valuable feedback from our neighbors and users about state forest management — I encourage everyone who has an interest to participate."
The virtual open house can be attended by using the information below:
• Join on your computer or mobile app: Click here to join the meeting.
• Join with a video conferencing device: indiana@m.webex.com
• Video Conference ID: 119 441 731 6
• Alternate VTC instructions
Property staff members are also often available during normal business hours, which are 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. See dnr.IN.gov/forestry/properties for contact information.
