GOSHEN — The two sides in the Winston Corbett murder trial clashed over the DNA evidence at the heart of the case Tuesday as experts for both the prosecution and defense reported their findings.
Corbett, 25, is charged with murder and attempted murder, accused of killing Goshen College professor James Miller and critically injuring Miller’s wife, Linda, during a break-in at their home along Wildwood Court in October 2011.
Corbett was arrested seven years later in October 2018 after the investigation was revitalized by results of a private company’s genetic genealogical test on blood from the crime scene. The analysis pointed to Corbett’s family line. Detectives followed that lead until, according to statements at trial, they obtained Corbett’s DNA and matched it to DNA evidence collected during the investigation.
Testimony in Elkhart County Circuit Court on Tuesday covered the process to identify Corbett’s DNA; indicated another person’s DNA was found but remains unidentified; and alleged Indiana State Police analysts may have manipulated analyses to implicate Corbett as the suspect.
“It’s very clear that decisions were made to improve the identification of the defendant,” Karl Reich said as he discussed his review of state police DNA analyses in this case.
Reich, chief scientific officer of Independent Forensics, a private DNA lab based in Lombard, Illinois, testified as the expert witness for Corbett’s attorney. He questioned results from a few pieces of the evidence collected at the scene, namely, blood from the roadway where James Miller’s body was found, blood off the storm door handle at the house and blood from James Miller’s t-shirt.
James Miller’s DNA was identified from blood samples collected throughout the crime scene, according to testimony from Linda Mahlie, a forensic biologist at the state police lab. She testified for the prosecution earlier in the day.
Mahlie noted several samples, including those from the door handle and the roadway, contained a mixture of James Miller’s DNA and DNA consistent with what became identified during the early period of the investigation as “unknown male No. 2.” DNA from what was identified as “unknown male No. 1” had been found on the t-shirt. A blood sample taken from a baseboard in the home matched just to “unknown male No. 2,” according to Mahlie’s testimony.
In October 2018, after detectives received the genealogical genetic test results, they collected garbage from Corbett’s home as part of their investigation. Items taken from the trash were sent to the lab and tested.
“Each of these items the DNA profile developed was consistent with ‘unknown male No. 2,’” Mahlie testified.
From there, investigators questioned Corbett, obtained his DNA with a search warrant and arrested him. Corbett’s DNA, which Mahlie said was consistent with “unknown male No. 2,” was then compared to the evidence.
She said Corbett’s DNA in the door handle sample was statistically likely to about 1 in 2,300 people; the roadway sample was statistically likely to 1 in 520,000 people. The baseboard sample was an almost certain match.
“Are you telling us that the strength of your conclusion that that is Winston Corbett is one in 1.5 sextillion?” Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker asked.
“Yes,” Mahlie responded.
Corbett’s attorney, Peter Britton, disputed variations in statistical figures from the roadway swab as they seemed to change apparently during three different analyses in 2012, 2015 and 2018.
After Becker rested her case, Britton opened his defense by calling Reich as his expert witness. Reich testified he reviewed the DNA analyses through state police lab files provided to him after he was retained.
He determined the samples from the door handle and the roadway had three contributors in them instead of the two Mahlie identified. The presence of a third person’s DNA there, he indicated, should have excluded Corbett as a contributor since it would apparently dilute the ability to identify him.
“There’s so little data. Any one of the alleles you don’t have would instantly exclude him. You only have three or four to work with. It’s not meaningful for identity,” Reich said.
He gave a similar finding of the roadway sample, saying with more than two contributors, the DNA analysis doesn’t exclusively identify Corbett. He also questioned why the sample was reanalyzed, and suggested the lab ignored the presence of the third contributor in order to produce an identification.
“It’s not necessary for a lab to limit the choices. It makes the work more complicated, but you don’t have to eliminate choices. You can present them as is, and then calculate from there,” Reich said.
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Don Pitzer grilled Reich during cross-examination, basically alleging he was a hired gun for the defense to be critical of the state police lab’s DNA analysis. Pitzer also questioned him on focusing on just three items of evidence.
“I reviewed the material I thought were most important in the case,” Reich replied under questioning.
He said his analysis was as unbiased as he could make it, but stood by assertions in a report that work on DNA samples was “biased” and “scientifically dubious,” and that retesting the roadway sample was “suspicious.”
Reich also noted he has done work on behalf of law enforcement agencies in the past.
The trial is expected to resume Thursday morning. The court will be closed Wednesday in observance of Veterans Day.
