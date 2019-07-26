NORTH WEBSTER — The 11th annual Dixie Day Festival will take place all day Saturday in downtown North Webster along Ind. 13, West Washingon Street, North Webster Town Park and at the Mermaid Festival Grounds, two blocks west of the downtown stoplight. The festival draws between 4,000 to 5,000 people annually.
Most events are from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The 5K will begin at the Dixie boat at 8 a.m., while registration begins at 6:45 a.m. The Dixie is docked in North Webster Town Park, 403 S. Dixie Drive.
North Webster-Tippecanoe Township Chamber of Commerce hosts the festival to honor the landmark sternwheel paddle boat, the Dixie, with a special event.
The Dixie Boat has been cruising Webster Lake every summer since 1929 and attracted more than 13,000 riders last season, festival organizers said. Extra Dixie cruises will be added at 1 and 2:30 p.m., Saturday of the festival as well as the regular Saturday evening cruises 6, 7:30 and 9 p.m. The last cruise is a special twilight tour.
The Dixie Day Festival features an arts and crafts show, novelty sale and antique tent, novelty, direct sales and food vendors, a car, truck, motorcycle and tractor show, a vintage snowmobile show and a sanctioned 5K run and walk.
According to festival organizers, the boat show has proven to be a big hit with the Dixie Day Festival crowd. It is an area dealers boat show with many models on display and end-of-the-season deals. It will be held at the Mermaid Festival grounds on West Washington Street from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
A free schedule of events and a map can be picked up Saturday from the North Webster Chamber of Commerce information tent at the corner of South Main and East Washington streets in front of The River Coffeehouse in the castle.
For more information on the Dixie Day Festival, visit www.northwebster.com or check the chamber Facebook page. Information is available on the website and updates will be added to the Facebook page as they occur.
There is no admission charge to the festival. Free parking is available behind North Webster Church of God, 306 N. Main St., and North Webster Community Center, 301 N. Main. Enter the NWCC lot from the north.
For those taking a Dixie cruise, free parking is available in the lot across from North Webster Town Park and the one behind Dixie Haven Resort off of East Himes Street. Cost to ride the Dixie is $7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.