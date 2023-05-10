GOSHEN — Students at Goshen schools may be starting on different days than their siblings next school year.
The Goshen Community Schools Board of Trustees officially approved a staggered opening system for the 2023-2024 school year at the Monday night board meeting.
Kindergartners, fifth-graders, seventh-graders, and freshmen, as new students to their schools, will begin a day before the rest of the students. They, along with other new or incoming students and other children whose parents request it, will start Aug. 16, while the rest of the students in the district will have their first day of school Aug. 17.
• Goshen Junior High School is expecting to receive new boilers soon. Bids were received at the Monday night board meeting, and the project was awarded to the lowest bidder, Core Mechanical Services, for $667,800.
• The Goshen Community Schools Summer Food Program will be from June 5-July 21. Breakfasts and lunches will be served at Shanklin Park, Pringle Park, Hay Park, and Roxbury Mobile Home Park. The program will also be providing meals to Camp Koda and Discover Day Camp. Again this year, they’ll collaborate with Cultivate to offer frozen meals to supplement meals on the weekends. Meals are free, provided by the USDA, and the program is open to all regardless of income.
• Krista Troyer has been named the new principal of Model Elementary School. The former Teacher on Special Assignment, Troyer has been serving as interim principal since January, after the departure of Tami Hicks, who transitioned to CEO of Boys & Girls Club. Model teachers and staff came to the Goshen School Board meeting Monday night in support of the experienced educator and administrator.
• Updates to the school handbooks continue, with updated boundaries and Troyer as the new Model principal identified as notable changes made recently. Assistant Superintendent Alan Metcalfe said curricular materials will be added once they’re approved.
• Parent-teacher conferences next year will be all day Oct. 17. There will be no students attending school on that date, but conference times would be available 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and on Oct. 19, there would be more appointments available from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Metcalfe said the hope is that the new scheduling will allow more potential opportunities to meet with parents, about eight hours more.