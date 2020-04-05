GOSHEN — For the first time in its 46-year history, the Goshen High School spring break marine biology trip to the Florida Keys has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is really a bummer,” said Christina Weaver, program director for the annual marine biology trip. “I’m really sad for the students that don’t get to experience this, especially for the seniors. And I’m personally depressed about not being there right now.”
Scheduled to coincide with Goshen Community Schools’ spring break, this year’s trip had been planned to run from April 1 to April 11, but growing concerns about the continuing spread of the coronavirus both locally and throughout the country resulted in the call being made to pull the plug on the annual trip.
“The decision to cancel the trip happened right before school shut down,” Weaver said, referencing the recent declaration by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb officially closing all Indiana schools through the end of the academic year in response to the virus. “Even at that point, it was absolutely the right call, in light of the virus. Since then, the Florida Keys have been completely shut down to visitors, so we would have had to cancel anyways.”
According to Weaver, the marine biology course offered each year to students at GHS offers a “hands on” learning situation of the ocean environment.
Through the program, students are transported to the Florida Keys for a one-week, in-depth study of marine organisms, their habitats, and environmental factors that affect those organisms.
During their week in the Keys, the students work from a textbook specifically designed for the course, and upon returning from the Keys, a 90-minute written examination is given to test their knowledge. Those students who satisfactorily complete the course then receive one upper-level science credit.
“We would have had morning seminars with the students each day to discuss various aspects of the marine ecosystem and to help them with their work. Afternoons would be spent taking students to various habitats for snorkeling,” Weaver added of the trip. “In addition to the daily routine, we had several extended excursions planned: snorkeling at John Pennekamp State Park over a coral reef system, visiting the Sea Turtle Hospital, night fishing, visiting the Coral Restoration Foundation, touring Key West, doing a service project at Long Key State Park, etc.
“We do seminars before spring break, but the majority of the work is completed on location in the Florida Keys over spring break,” she added.
All in all, about 40 students had been planning on taking the trip to the Keys this year, Weaver explained.
“Most are from Goshen High School, but we also had students from Northridge, Westview, Penn, and Bethany planning to go,” Weaver said of the group. “With school closing for the rest of the year, our students are facing a lot of losses right now. Some were scheduled to go on the music trip to New York as well as this trip, so they couldn’t do either. Our spring sports athletes are losing their entire seasons. For seniors, this is a devastating way to end their high school careers. The students are disappointed about all of these losses. I have heard from a number of the marine biology students that they are disappointed.”
Weaver noted that she had been looking into the possibility of trying to reschedule the trip for sometime around the end of June, though the continued spread of the virus has put an end to those plans as well.
“We had looked at the possibility of rescheduling the trip for the end of June. However, it does not look like that will be possible, so we won’t be able to do anything again until next year,” she said.
NYC MUSIC TRIP
Also canceled this spring in response to the virus was the GHS music department’s planned trip to New York City to attend the Heritage Music Festival.
“You know, it’s really weird. I talked about it with my wife, and my kids, and I never thought something like this would happen. So, it’s a wide range of emotions we’re feeling right now. It’s certainly understandable, but still difficult,” Director of Bands Tom Cox said of the recent trip cancellation. “I feel really bad for my seniors. They’ve had a lot taken away from them. And that’s nobody’s fault, but it’s just a shame, because they’re great kids, and these are memories that they’re supposed to have for a lifetime, and in this case, it’s just going to be a different kind of memory.”
According to Cox, about 150 GHS band, choir and orchestra students had planned on taking the trip to New York City late last month to participate in the festival and explore the city.
“We were supposed to leave on March 25. And we had three Broadway shows the kids could pick from, etc. And for a lot of our kids, they don’t really travel like that. Chicago is right next door, and that’s cool, but New York is a special trip. So, we were going to go out to the Statue of Liberty, Broadway shows, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and just try to make it a cultural trip as well,” Cox said. “Goshen was a big part of that New York festival, because we had like nine different performing ensembles between bands, choirs and orchestras. So, they were certainly sad to see us not come, because we were about a third to almost a half of the performing groups there really.”
Cox explained that the music department typically schedules a music trip every other year to various areas of the country, with the goal being that each student gets to visit New York City at least once during their four-year high school career.
“A couple years ago we went to Boston, and we’ve been to Atlanta, sometimes a smaller trip, sometimes a bigger trip,” Cox said. “But yeah, this year was a New York year.”
Given that students had to pay a fee to attend the trip, Cox said he is currently in the process of working on getting refunds for those who request them, though there is the possibility that the money could be used for a future trip.
“We’re still working all that out. Of course, everybody who wants a refund we would like to get a refund. And certainly, the seniors will get refunds. But the other kids, if they just want to roll over their money, we are planning on going to New York next year,” Cox said. “So, certainly all the seniors and their parents will get a full refund, and then everybody else, we’ll need to talk to them about rolling their money over, since they’re going to give us the same price for next year. Normally we go every other year, but since this didn’t work out, if we didn’t go next year, the juniors wouldn’t get a trip either.
“And if there are kids that aren’t going to participate next year for whatever reason, we’ll work with them to get them a refund,” Cox added.
As for any plans to replace this year’s canceled trip with something else here at home, Cox said that isn’t looking promising either given the statewide cancellation of school through the end of the current academic year.
“We’re pretty much mandated by the state, so there will be no more musical performances for the rest of the year,” Cox said. “We had hoped to be able to do some kind of combined concert where everybody just did a couple numbers, it would be on one night, and get it all done, but that’s kind of down the drain as well.
“So, we have absolutely no closure,” he added. “We’ve definitely got a lot to figure out going forward.”
