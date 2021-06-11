FORT WAYNE — Bishop Kevin Rhoades, bishop of the Fort Wayne-South Bend diocese, ordained seven men to the priesthood Saturday — the largest ordination class in one year since the 1960s, according to Rhoades.
More than 100 priests attended the ordination ceremony to support the new priests.
Those priests were then assigned to different parishes with two of the young men assigned as parochial vicars to Elkhart County parishes. A parochial vicar is an additional priest assigned to assist the pastor.
Newly ordained Rev. Logan Parrish has been assigned to St. John the Evangelist in Goshen and Rev. Benjamin Landrigan has been assigned to St. Vincent de Paul in Elkhart. Both men are from Fort Wayne.
Rev. Parrish is the oldest of 10 children and his parents are Bill and Mary Jo. He graduated from Bishop Dwenger High School in 2013 and went on to Holy Cross College. After two years he joined the seminary at Mount St. Mary in Emmitsburg, Maryland, in 2015. He was ordained as a transitional deacon in June, 2020. A transitional deacon is one who intends to go on to become a priest.
He said in an interview with Today’s Catholic (May 30) that his prayer life grew while he was in high school. During his senior year the chaplain at the time, the Rev. Jacob Meyer began asking the altar servers if they ever considered the seminary, and Rev. Parrish said he received several applications but it wasn’t until after his first year of college that he felt called to join the priesthood.
He said it was the examples of faith and growth in faith that he witnessed in his own household, particularly watching his father’s faith journey that had the biggest impression on him.
When asked what he was most looking forward to as he begins his vocation he replied, “Ministering to families. Growing up as the oldest of 10 children — my youngest sibling is 4 — I was constantly holding babies and helping change diapers. As much as I longed to be a biological father, Jesus had something different in store and the ability to minister to families, feeding their spirit is what I’m looking most forward to.”
Rev. Parrish spent a summer at St. Patrick’s in Ligonier and St. Dominic’s in Bremen so is somewhat familiar with the area. St.
John’s has a large Spanish-speaking congregation as does St. Vincent’s and the Rev. Parrish said he is looking forward to brushing up on his Spanish. Both he and the Rev. Landrigan spent a summer in Guatemala learning Spanish and were roommates there so he is glad that the Rev. Landrigan will be close by in Elkhart.
As for what he is specifically looking forward to at St. John’s, aside from working with families he’s looking forward to working with the youth and young adults.
“I’m like a salesman who knows what the customer wants but I’m selling it for free,” he said, adding that he knows they long and desire for a relationship with the Lord and he looks forward to investing in them. “I’ve got the best job!”
He said he thinks Goshen is a nice balance of a city like Fort Wayne and a small town like Ligonier or Bremen and is looking forward to meeting new people.
The Rev. Parrish said he was feeling a lot of thanksgiving for his ordination and for the patience he’s confident the parishioners at St. John’s will offer him as he begins his ministry and as he brushes up on his Spanish-language skills.
“I’ve longed to give my life away to God’s people — anything less than a total outpouring and I wouldn’t want it,” he said. “I’m just thankful.”
LANDRIGAN TO ELKHART
The Rev. Benjamin Landrigan is also from Fort Wayne and is the sixth of seven children of parents Daniel and Linda. He attended St. Elizabeth Parish in Fort Wayne, where he served as an altar server at Mass. He told Today’s Catholic he started thinking about becoming a priest in grade school. He used to read books about the lives of the saints and the ones he admired most were priests.
In the article published a week before his ordination, he said that it seemed surreal since he was waiting to commit his life to God for so long. He was quoted as saying, “I’ve always thought it was good for people to know that God can call you in simple, ordinary ways. A lot of times people are looking for the extraordinary sign and they can really wrestle with the idea that God can work in their ordinary life.”
The new priests will move into their respective parishes on June 21.
St. John’s current parochial vicar, the Rev. Jose Arroyo, will be returning to Puerto Rico to join a Franciscan order of priests. His going away party is this Sunday.
