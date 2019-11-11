ELKHART — Soup of Success brings together great ingredients, not just to make a meal, but to make a difference.
Started in 1997 as part of Church Community Services, Soup of Success teaches women job skills and gives them confidence as they attend classes and work in the 20-week program.
Since its inception at the agency that helps folks in need, women have put together the beans, dried vegetables and other ingredients for the home cook. The soup mixes that were put in plastic bags with a paper recipe tag signed by a woman who made it have been a distinctive local product in Elkhart County. What started with a bean soup mix has grown to include a range of other soups, cookie mixes and even other products.
The whole soup line just got a makeover. For a year, Charmane Andrews Skillen, whose business s.a.l.t. sisters blends and sells spices and spice blends, worked with SOS to revamp the soups. “She was so wonderful,” said Betsy Ayrea, Soup of Success director.
The soups got a bit lighter and include a dose of some new ingredients. They all have a spice blend created via the collaboration. “And they’re delicious,” Ayrea said.
Customers who stocked up on the soup mixes from holiday events, Ten Thousand Villages or visits to Church Community Services at 907 Oakland Ave. were fond of the original mixes. Ayrea said they may continue to make the potato soup, which has been the best seller, but others won’t be made after selling out. They’ve been replaced with the new versions that retail for $7. The new flavors include Tuscan Bean, Farmhouse Chicken Noodle, Hearty Potato, Spicy Tortilla, Sun-Dried Tomato Vegetable and Coconut Curry.
The soups ask for a bit of stock and perhaps meat, depending on the variety. They cook quickly make several quarts. I’ve been a fan for years and haven’t worked my way through all the new varieties, but the flavors are brighter and the quality of what’s in the bag is impressive. The Farmhouse Chicken Noodle soup with some rotisserie chicken was comparable to one made from scratch. I look forward to trying all of them.
After getting the soups launched, starting a blog on the website and trying to utilize social media, Ayrea and others associated with the program as staff, volunteers or participants will be busy in the coming weeks at a fundraising event and holiday events. Ayrea is doing pop-up stores and promoting the new soups.
She’s excited about the third Soup & Stories benefit on Thursday in Elkhart that will feature both the soups and stories of eight women who have been in the program. Ayrea, whose positivity and kindness is also a huge ingredient in the ongoing success of Soup of Success, is thrilled to have women learning new skills, which includes making more than soup mixes.
Three dip and three cookies mixes are still part of the lineup, but so are mittens and wool wreaths and trees made from donated sweaters.
Pillows, towels and onesies are being emblazoned with messages such as “live happy” and are now selling well. Upcycled fabric and foam from local manufacturers, many in the recreational vehicle industry, are the raw ingredients for those.
Soy candles are being offered in six fragrances for $15 each. “They’re so fun to make. The women are loving that,” she said.
Six women are currently in the program and 12 more start in February. Kelly Hartman has been in the program and overseeing making earrings from faux leather. That work has given her confidence, made her more outgoing and sharpened skills. “It pretty much changed my life. I found a purpose,” she said.
This program has been doing that for 22 years. And with new products and a store at CCS revamped by volunteers from Genesis Products, the sales could grow to help even more women.
Making this soup is easy and the results are predictable. Changing the lives of women who have been in poverty or abusive situations isn’t. But Soup of Success has a recipe that works.
I’m hungry. Let’s eat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.