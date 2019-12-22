Panera Bread isn’t new to Goshen, but it has a new Panera.
The city’s sole location for the popular bakery/casual dining chain moved about a half mile from 4536 Elkhart Road to 4206 Elkhart Road. Instead of being in front of Meijer, it’s in one of the new, small buildings in front of Walmart at Market Centre.
Construction must have been happening for a while. I wasn’t a regular at the original location but didn’t see indications that a new one was on its way until signs went up in November, if memory serves, on 4206.
When it opened around Thanksgiving, I thought it was simply a new location with a drive-thru. In an era where fast-food chains tear down existing restaurants and rebuild them on the same location, it wouldn’t be the oddest thing in the world to have a new small satellite near the mothership.
But then the signs were gone on 4536 Elkhart Road and the place where so many have gathered for cinnamon crunch bagels and picked up catering was dark and deserted.
Panera wouldn’t let a local manager do an interview to explain why or how the new spot is different. A Panera spokesperson simply said, “For years, the Panera Bread bakery-cafe at 4536 Elkhart Road has been privileged to serve and feel the support of the Goshen community. We have decided to relocate to 4026-A Elkhart Road, and in this new space are able to provide our customers with a drive-thru for convenience, ample parking and a larger dining area. We have been able to provide opportunities to all associates at this new location.”
Panera’s website lists the store as both in Goshen and Indianapolis, so perhaps Panera corporate is confused about the location I was inquiring about. The statement doesn’t answer all my questions, but here’s what I can add:
Goshen/Elkhart residents love Panera. I have no idea how sales compare to other locations, yet I know how often I see coffee or bagels at a breakfast meeting and how full the place has been when I’m there for a meal.
As of June, there were 2,143 locations operating as Panera or St. Louis Bread Co. in 48 states and Ontario, Canada. The corporation that started as a 400-square-foot cookie store in Boston now has nearly $6 billion in system-wide sales and more than 100,000 employees.
I’ve come to love Panera’s evolution as a restaurant. Over the last decade in particular, it has become an industry leader in the area of “clean” eating. Its meat and vegetables for sandwiches, salads and soups are antibiotic free. It’s trying to avoid artificial additives and touting its food as home cooking.
Yet the big difference with Panera’s cooking and ours at home is the nutritional information. More than most restaurants, Panera doesn’t just tell you the calorie count but makes it part of the storytelling and marketing. Panera is helping us eat better, if that’s our goal.
The new location addresses the shortcomings of the original. Getting in and out of the original Goshen location was perilous. Pulling in and out of parking spaces wasn’t easy either. The new location is easy to get in and out of and it’s easier to park as well.
The dining area at the original location was cramped, and the updated location offers a variety of seating spaces and more space between tables.
The drive-thru is huge for business these days. Because of how Panera harnesses technology in its app for ordering, thinking ahead about what you want and swinging in to get it got a whole lot easier.
The new location comes with updates. This seems like a no-brainer for new construction. Though I don’t know the specifics of what’s in the kitchen producing the food, it’s pretty easy to see that the shiny new ovens are state-of-the-art and the workspaces are redesigned for the employees. Your name is now associated with an order. The ordering experience happens alongside showcases for bread.
I like the new Panera. The update will serve it and its customers well.
I’m hungry. Let’s eat.
Panera Bread, 4206 Elkhart Road, Goshen, is open 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily. The phone number is 574-875-0302.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.