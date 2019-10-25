ELKHART — When it comes to making things, particularly a beverage that’s quaffable, Google and the internet can only help so much.
David Knudson is there for the local brewer, winemaker and even soda or kombucha creator. He’s there with some advice and, most importantly, the right kind of grain, yeast or piece of equipment.
Knudson opened 3rd Horse Craft Beverage Supply in spring 2018 at Southgate Crossing, the former American Countryside. In the west end of the lower floor, Knudson has been able to establish what he calls “Michiana’s largest craft DIY shop.” Its name came from the days of horse-drawn vehicles and the third animal needed to haul beer from Kamm’s Brewery to taverns in Woodland and Wyatt along Ind. 331.
The new shop bubbled out of the last one. For about six years, Knudson had worked for Quality Wine & Ale Supply in Elkhart. Mike Lese started the store for amateur wine and beer makers in 2000 and sold out in 2017. Knudson had worked in the online and brick-and-mortar retail portions of the store and got to know customers. The physical store had closed and Knudson was without a job.
He was on the treadmill at a gym when former customer Chris Himes called and asked him to consider opening a supply shop in the building at he owns at 27751 C.R. 26, Elkhart.
“He saw the incredible need for a shop because there was one here for 17 years and it left a big void in the area,” said Knudson as we sat on old bar furniture in a corner of the shop.
I remember the huge concerns from local homebrewers when Quality sold and the area didn’t have a local supply store. Homebrewing is assisted by online communities, but is still one of those activities that happens in club settings or as a collaborative process. Doing it in isolation makes the scientific process even more challenging.
Knudson, 33, had fiddled with homebrewing prior to working for Quality.
“The very limited knowledge I had was from a Mr. Beer kit,” he said. Working in the warehouse, reading books and asking questions to Lese helped his understanding grow. “It was a great learning experience,” he said.
What he loves even now is continuing to learn.
“I’m not a brewmaster. I don’t know everything. I try to help as much as I can,” he said.
He offers advice when asked and that happens a lot. His business card includes his mobile number, meaning that he’s essentially on call to help the home beverage maker.
If you go to the shop to visit him, you can chew the grains, smell the hops and taste the kombucha (a fermented tea that’s all the rage these days) that he’s made.
Whether you’re a rookie or a veteran, buying the ingredients first-hand can have tremendous value.
“You get it the same day and you get the questions answered the same day,” said Knudson.
It’s likely that most brewers and winemakers use some online ingredients. Some may rely on them entirely. Lese’s former operation is still in business and sells via the internet from Indianapolis.
Chicago has a store. So do Kalamazoo and Valparaiso. Gateway Cellar & Winery had them in Goshen and could again when it reopens in Elkhart.
3rd Horse can serve a wide area even without an internet presence. While the original vision of American Countryside as a regional or even Midwestern draw didn’t happen, its locale near the U.S. 20 bypass and Ind. 19 makes it accessible.
Knudson said the most difficult part of operating the shop is balancing what to have in stock with potential demand. He has kits that could help the beginner get started and recently sold plenty of winemaking supplies to those who were turning the fall harvest of grapes or juice into a fermented product.
On Nov. 2, he’ll host a Learn to Homebrew Day as part of the American Homebrewers Association celebration. He’s hoping a number of veteran brewers will gather to help others get started.
Business is growing as people discover the shop, which also has a collection of cans and bottles of craft brew for sale. Knudson is gracious and accessible. This is old-fashioned retail serving hobbies that go back ages. It’s refreshing to see.
I’m hungry. Let’s eat.
