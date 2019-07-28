After 19 years of writing about restaurants, folks occasionally ask whether I’d ever want to operate my own.
My first response is that I don’t want to have to work that hard and it’s a lot easier writing about them than operating one. To make food and serve it consistently is just terrifically difficult and that’s why we come to treasure those places that do it well.
This time of year, some of those places are fairs or festivals where professional vendors serve food to people who are standing up and may well eat it as they walk. This isn’t fancy food. It’s what often gets called “fair food.” Jay Rounds of Goshen transitioned from helping oversee the Goshen Noon Kiwanis booth at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair and with his family operating a downtown retail business to selling sandwiches and fried stuff at that fair and other events throughout the year.
When I was the primary reporter covering the fair for another local newspaper, I watched how Rounds and the other Kiwanians made and served food at the fair. Ten years ago, when I was ready to join a service club, I picked Goshen Noon Kiwanis in no small part because of how they operated the booth.
In the early 1980s, professional concessionaire Kevin McGrath, who still has food trailers at the Elkhart County fair, suggested to Dave Holderman that the club could do well serving burgers and corn. At the time, Holderman was a grocery store owner and oversaw the concessions at the fair, so he couldn’t play a large role, but the club started making and serving the food in a tent along what has become known as Food Row.
So every summer, our club is one of the food vendors at the fair. From the steamed sweet corn dipped in butter, the third-pound, two-third-pound or one-pound burgers, as well as some fries, hot dogs, potato salad and drinks, we take in thousands of dollars. After paying expenses, including a cut to the fair, we still have thousands left to give back in the form of scholarships and donations to local and international efforts to improve the lives of children.
What helps us have a chunk left to give is that we have no labor costs. We’re all volunteers. It takes several dozen people a day to serve lunch starting late morning and dinner through 10 p.m. Holderman, now retired, works long hours to oversee the booth with Scot Wolf and Bill Dawson, though numerous others put in plenty of time.
Some come in every morning of the fair to light the charcoal grills and get set up. Denny Weldy and his family members come every night to clean up so that the crew that just served hundreds of people for dinner don’t have to stay later.
I’m one of the volunteers, often in the role of a day chairman (we have one for the morning/afternoon and one for afternoon/evening) to try to keep things running smoothly and supporting those taking orders, grilling burgers or cleaning the tables and trays.
So for a couple days a year at the fair, I get to help operate a restaurant.
This makes me happy.
Serving food to hungry people is a blast. On the occasions I do that as private chef in someone’s home, or with friends, it’s a lot of fun. It can also be stressful and I don’t always handle that as well as I could.
In the fair booth, the wind doesn’t always blow the right direction to keep the smoke out of the Kiwanis booth. There are days when the heat is barely bearable and the smoke has us wiping our eyes. Yet we, along with several dozen other 4-H or service clubs and the professional vendors, are making and selling food that seems to have a special seasoning only the fair can provide.
Holderman likes to say that we should “do what you do well — well.” It’s not the most elegant sentence, but the point of focusing on how to do something well is there and a good reminder.
I go home tired, even sore, and smelling like I was the one being grilled. And I’m reminded of the folks who choose this as a career or vocation in the restaurant business. I see anew how difficult it is to make and serve food to people. I’m grateful for them.
I’m hungry. Let’s eat.
