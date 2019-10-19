GOSHEN — It’s been quite a fall, y’all, at Kercher’s Sunrise Orchards.
“It’s nice to have traffic back,” said Mollie (Kercher) Kieffer, who is part of the fifth generation of Kerchers to work at the family vegetable farm and orchard.
The first day of the annual Fall Festival on Oct. 5 was the biggest day in Kercher’s history in terms of retail traffic and sales. The following day was as good.
“Biggest weekend we’ve ever had,” said Maureen Kercher, Mollie’s mother, who is better known as “Mrs. Apple.”
The business on the south side of Goshen was crawling with families out to pick a few apples, take a free hayride and take home a pumpkin to carve. There were huge lines where people waited patiently and, when impatience showed, other customers reminded them of the joys of an orchard in the fall.
The weather was perfect.
“It couldn’t have been any nicer,” Maureen said.
In 2016, she and others in the family were worried. During the fall season, C.R. 38, also known as Kercher Road, closed for widening in front of the family orchard and farm market and for replacement of the nearby bridge. Until fall 2017, the construction work decimated business the way weather can wipe out a fruit crop.
They were trying to put a brave face on and stay positive but they lost a lot of money because of the road construction and lack of access, Maureen said. Yet the Kerchers are farmers. They know there are seasons to things and that challenges are part of it.
This year, two hailstorms coming through Goshen in early summer dinged the apple crop. When the fruit was the size of Maureen’s thumb, the hail that was even bigger marked the fruit so that, by harvest, tiny holes of scabs were apparent.
“It was vicious,” Maureen said of the storms. “People have been very forgiving of that.”
The wet June didn’t affect apples but did shrink the acres of sweet corn the farm business planted. The dry summer produced apples with amazing flavor. (Maureen recommends the Evercrisp variety that combines Honey Crisp and Fuji varieties.) Many of the varieties grew large late in the season in perfect conditions. The dry weather also helped the pumpkins growing on 50 acres near the market.
Tom Kercher farms nearly 800 acres of fruits and vegetables, and son Bill Kercher markets to grocery chains including Walmart, Aldi and Trader Joe’s. Bill and Mollie, two of Tom and Maureen’s three children, joined the family business full time in recent years though this time of year, in-laws and other family members are there on weekends helping.
What Mrs. Apple specializes in is called agritourism. A quarter century ago, the Kerchers planted apple trees for u-pick and have curated that over the years. Now, each fall, about 5,000 students come for field trips and enjoy cider from a sipper cup shaped like an apple. She tells the stories and educates folks.
That education matters. It’s what keeps people coming to pick apples in October instead of January. You’ll find orchard hayrides and piles of squash but no bouncy house.
“We want to keep it real,” Maureen said. “This is a farm, and, once a year, we invite you in.”
That invitation is to people who have come to cherish fall. It’s the season that offers a break from the heat of summer before the one which includes the stress of giving gifts. The popularity of pumpkin spice lattes and sweater weather is perfect for an orchard poised to host crowds and offer cider, donuts and the season’s bounty.
Not every longtime family business navigates a road closing — or any challenge to existence — with as much deftness. The Kerchers credit their faithful customers but they clearly get some of the credit for persevering and marketing well, including on Facebook and Instagram. They also continue to work at cross-promotions with other local businesses, including this year’s caramel apple popcorn flavor at Shirley’s Gourmet Popcorn.
I’m happy to see my hometown orchard not only find ways to continue but thrive. The sixth generation is now part of the Kercher family, and I hope someday perhaps they’re telling another chapter of the story.
I’m hungry. Let’s eat.
