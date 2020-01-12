MILFORD [mdash] David L. Helmuth, 68, of Milford, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Jan. 9. David was born Aug. 11, 1951, in Prior, Oklahoma, to Roy and Mary (Troyer) Helmuth. On Jan. 8, 1983, he married Mary; she survives. David is survived by his wife of 37 years, Mary; daughter, Jackie (…