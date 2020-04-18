I’ve spent most of my life praying about “daily bread.”
The Lord’s Prayer, the prayer of Jesus that most Christians can recite from memory, petitions “Give us, Lord, our daily bread” as a way of asking God for food to keep us going.
For many of us, the bread we eat was made in a factory, sliced and packaged in plastic, and put on a grocery store shelf. We have some amazing bakeries in our community as well that provide great bread.
But in these days at home, with time on our hands, we are baking. Finding yeast and bread flour on a grocery store shelf has become a challenge, but it’s possible. Maple City Market and The Dented Can are good sources.
In some ways, baking bread is a simple task. Combining flour, yeast, salt and water with some time and then heat is an elementary task that people have been doing for thousands of years. In that way, it connects me with this larger goodness that extends far beyond coping with a pandemic. Making bread is a way of coping too. Watching bread slowly rise between mixing and baking is somehow the right kind of spreading though it comes with constant questions for me of whether I’m doing it right.
Peter Reinhart, a master baker whose books I first encountered in the mid-1990s when he was still a brother in an Eastern Orthodox community, was a guide over the years as I occasionally baked bread. In the past weeks, his “Artisan Breads Every Day” book that I have on Kindle has been the reference to which I’ve turned.
Like many things, practice turns questions into some level of assurance and when something works there’s a feeling of accomplishment at somehow having nurtured yeast to eat some sugars that produce carbon dioxide and raise the dough.
Reinhart’s “Lean Bread” recipe is one of the first in the book and the one I started making:
5 1/3 cups (24 ounces/680 grams) unbleached bread flour
2 teaspoons (.5 ounce/14 g) salt
2 teaspoons (.22 ounce/6 g) instant yeast and two and a quarter cups of 95-degree water.
2 1/4 cups (18 ounces/510 grams) lukewarm water
I measure the dry ingredients on a paper plate on a kitchen scale. I’m finding that for baking, measuring grams is much more precise. If you don’t have a kitchen scale, bread dough is forgiving. If you have a packet of active dry yeast, add it to the water and let it sit for a few minutes. I like instant yeast because it keeps well in the freezer and doesn’t require this step.
I put the dry ingredients in a food processor and add the water while it’s running until it spins it into a dough. I dump the dough onto the clean counter or cutting board and put it in a large bowl that I sprayed with nonstick cooking spray. I cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let it rise in the refrigerator overnight or even proof it on the counter.
When it roughly doubles in size, you shape it into the loaf you want. It could be one big loaf or four smaller ones or even 24 rolls, though I haven’t done that. I have made three or four loaves and put them on a pan covered with a silicone mat to raise again. You could also use bread pans. The dough is soft, so the loaves spread out. I had best luck rolling the dough into four longer French-style loaves. I put flour on my hands when I’m handling the dough. I also use a little bit of flour on the outside and cut in some slashes to let the steam get out.
I crank the oven to 550 degrees. When it hits that temp (and it takes a while) I put in the bread. (I have a steam function on my oven, so I use that to get a better crust as I lower the temp to 425 degrees. If you don’t have that, put a cup of water into a pan in the bottom of the oven. Ten to 12 minutes later, the bread comes out golden.
This is easy, daily bread that has helped me return to baking bread. In the past days, I’ve also made pizza dough and an egg bread to use for communion at home on Easter. Using Reinhart’s five-step process, I created a sourdough mother. Making sourdough from this active start is the next challenge for this home baker.
I’m hungry. Let’s eat.
