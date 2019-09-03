GOSHEN — Biscuits and gravy aren’t going to win many beauty contests.
The dish simply isn’t as attractive as avocado toast. Gravy, in any type or quantity, just isn’t that appealing to the eye. In the age of Instagram, B & G won’t get much attention.
Yet perhaps no breakfast food is as common on the American restaurant menu. There’s a reason for that. Biscuits and gravy is perhaps one of the most comforting breakfast foods you can put in your mouth.
I don’t indulge often. Midwestern-style sausage gravy is easy to find on local menus. That’s not the issue. It’s the health aspect of the food that makes me pause. No one says, “He ate a heaping plate of biscuits and gravy, stayed skinny as a rail and lived to be 90.” Those folks may live among us, but I don’t know of any.
I love a good sausage gravy. I’ll order it on the side and use small amounts of it on bites of fried potatoes. Rarely do I go all in and order a plateful.
But if there is any time to do it, it’s in the hours after your annual insurance health assessment. Last week, after fasting for 12 hours, being stuck with a needle and holding a tape measure around my belly, I craved biscuits and gravy.
It’s probably been years since I felt that craving and I’m glad they don’t come often. I headed to Goshen Family Restaurant, the closest breakfast spot, and ordered potatoes and biscuits topped with sausage gravy. Having both the starchy vegetable and bread underneath the gravy is known as a “half and half.” It was a great plate of food. Sausage gravy is one of those things I just don’t make at home. It falls into the category of things that I allow people to make for me at restaurants rather than attempt at home. French fries and espresso are also in that category.
Years ago, Fred Flury, photo chief for The Elkhart Truth, touted his sausage gravy. If I recall correctly, I told him I couldn’t believe him until I tasted it myself. One morning, there was a container for me to do just that. It was easily among the top five best sausage gravies I’ve ever had.
That started a process in which I encouraged him to tell me how he made it. OK, let’s be honest. I badgered him. For a long time. He finally gave up the recipe and made me promise not to tell. Flury has since died and I don’t know that I’m still bound by the promise. I remember that it has fish breading instead of flour and I think it also had coffee, but I can’t be sure until I find the slip of paper I wrote it on as I sat next to him in the photo department.
I’m not scared of fat. I love meat. Yet somehow I don’t take the drippings from ground sausage and add flour and milk to create a gravy. I just order it from time to time.
I want a gravy that is smooth (except for the ground meat) and seasoned well. If I find one that’s a bit peppery, I know that the cook thinks about seasoning the food and was willing to take a slightly bigger risk. (It’s either that or his taste buds have diminished and he has to overcompensate.)
Underneath the gravy I no longer expect a good biscuit. In Midwestern diners and cafes, the biscuits are most often purchased from outside the establishment. So I usually opt for fried potatoes, which someone did prepare in the kitchen.
Sausage gravy is a measuring stick for a breakfast place. Like pad thai at a Thai restaurant and an IPA at a craft brewery, it’s a measuring stick for how good other offerings will be across the board.
Sausage gravy is also the stuff memories are made of. I still miss the gravy from County Seat in Goshen, where I would order it on the side and add it to a half Fritz’s Special, which scrambled together eggs, potatoes and sausage.
In moderation and eaten responsibly, sausage gravy can be true delight. It may not get much love on Instagram, but let’s raise our forks over a plate of B & G. And if you have favorite spots, feel free to tell me at hungrymarshall@gmail.com.
I’m hungry. Let’s eat.
