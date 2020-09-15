NAPPANEE — The owners of Ruhe152 prevailed with the Board of Public Works and received the go ahead on Monday to have outdoor dining with only 4-feet width of walking space instead of the 5 feet that was in the original memorandum agreement last year. This will allow Ruhe152 to have two rows of tables serving about 48 patrons, but the allowance is temporary and was not unanimous.
Both Scott Tuttle and Gary Nephew, co-owners along with their wives of Ruhe152, were present at the meeting.
Tuttle said, “We’ve been working with the city for a while on a couple of projects, and we appreciate what the city has done for us.”
He said they did come up with a memorandum agreement last June that was supposed to be renewed annually. Tuttle said they were present to officially request the agreement be renewed now as they’re ready to install outdoor seating.
Tuttle admitted, “We made a mistake in planning our outdoor seating. We talked about leaving a walkway for pedestrians and we focused more on ADA compliance (36 inches) rather than the sentence in the memo that states 5-feet minimum. We do admit that’s on us. We designed for two rows of tables and with what the health department requires, the fence ends up at 4 feet not 5 feet. So we’re asking for a variance or a change to the memo.”
Tuttle went on to say he understands the city’s sidewalk ordinance is 5 feet, but said he brought photos of at least 20 examples of downtown sidewalks where there is less than 5 feet and in some cases less than 4-foot widths.
He said, “We would be one of dozens” of examples. The exception would save them from having to redesign the custom fencing they purchased and “more importantly, allow us to have two rows of tables instead of one row.” Having one row, he said, wouldn’t justify hiring additional staff to work outdoors.
Board member Wayne Scheumann said he hadn’t seen the schematics but asked about the fence.
Tuttle answered, “In order to serve alcohol out there it needs to be enclosed.”
Scheumann said, “I understand 12 inches is not very much, but if you get any type of foot traffic through there it’d be pretty congested in my opinion.”
Gary Nephew replied, “We’re very conscious of that, and I’ve spent an incredible amount of time in that alley. The volume of traffic there is over 90% Ruhe customers.”
Tuttle added they were only talking about using one-third of the alley, not the full length of their more than 100-foot building.
Board member Rod Stump, who was present virtually, asked how many patrons could they serve if they were allowed 4 feet versus 5 feet. He said with the 5-foot width requirement, they’d lose 24-26 patrons and each patron is worth $20,000 a year to a restaurant. Tuttle said if they only did two-seaters, which aren’t as popular, they’d lose 12 patrons.
Stump asked if the tables and fence would stay in the alley in the winter and was told everything would be removed and stored until spring.
City attorney Brian Hoffer said the board needs to clarify if the agreement is on a calendar year. Mayor Phil Jenkins said that made the most sense to him.
Clerk-Treasurer Jeff Knight wanted to clarify what Nephew said at last week’s council meeting that if they couldn’t get the exception they wouldn’t have outdoor seating at all.
Tuttle said that would have to be discussed internally.
“That remains to be seen, but we never planned on doing it for 20 people,” he said.
Jenkins said that he’s had several conversations with Ruhe’s owners and said, “I appreciate everything they’ve done for Nappanee, but my feeling is when we put 5 feet on the memo it wasn’t done arbitrarily. We wanted to keep it open and inviting for the general public to be able to use the alley.”
The mayor cast the lone dissenting vote based on that reason. Scheumann asked Hoffer if they approved the 4 feet now could the agreement be changed next year if it’s not working. He was told yes that it is an annual agreement, so it would need to be renewed and approved annually. He said Scheumann could make that part of his motion.
The board voted 2-1 to allow the 4-foot walkway until the end of this year. The mayor said they’d use this year as a trial run and re-evaluate in November or December for next year.
SECURITY SYSTEM
The board approved a change order to upgrade the Vermillion security system for additional fobs, cards and a printer for an additional $9,000.
In addition, the clerk-treasurer said with only one intercom to buzz people in, it might be best to have another in the clerk-treasurer’s office for back-up. The additional intercom would cost around $952. Knight told the board they added a contingency of 5%, an amount of $3,288 to cover the intercom and also any additional labor since the labor was estimated on the contract.
Scheumann wanted to know why this didn’t happen when they approved the contract two weeks ago. Austin Curtis with Vermillion was present virtually and said after discussion with the police chief they thought it would be advantageous to have the additional fobs and cards “to sustain the city for years to come.”
Police Chief Steve Rulli said adding those items and the printer would allow them to print new cards and not have to rely on someone else and that it would benefit more than the police department.
The mayor reminded the board they planned to us CARES Act funds. The board approved the change order and a not to exceed amount of $70,000 for the project.
In other business, board members:
• Approved a request brought by Alicia Kondas of Main Street Roasters to have sidewalk and a couple of parking spaces closed on Sept. 21 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. to replace frame and awning.
• Approved a change order to the banner pole project in the amount of $335 to powder coat the poles and a time extension to complete by Oct. 9.
• Heard work on the bike path has started.
• Heard the ladder truck is out of commission so that’s why they didn’t have it with the flag for the Ride to Remember last weekend.
