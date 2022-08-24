Most people have a favorite soda they enjoy from time to time or on an everyday basis. Soda is served at almost every restaurant and is one of the most common beverages next to water and coffee.
The great debate in the soda world is the discussion on whether diet or regular soda is better for you. Many people lean toward diet soda due to diet culture and to maintain a low-caloric intake. The question is if the extra liquid calories matter or not.
The common ingredients found in soda whether diet or regular is carbonated water, phosphoric acids with dark sodas, caffeine and sweeteners of some sort. The difference between the two is that regular soda usually contains sweeteners such as high fructose corn syrup or sucrose while diet sodas contain sugar substitutes including aspartame, stevia, etc.
While most individuals would jump to say that diet soda is hands down better to consume, others might argue that neither provide nutritional value when consumed on a daily basis. The consumption of diet soda might be beneficial for someone who has been drinking regular soda everyday who isn’t ready to quit or is looking at watching calorie or sugar intake.
Many individuals believe that sugar substitutes found in diet sodas such as aspartame are dangerous for consumption and cause migraines, cancer, etc. This particular sugar substitute has been heavily researched by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the approval to use it in soft drinks. Unless there is an underlying disorder, it doesn’t pose a risk to one’s health.
Overall, the daily consumption of soda isn’t great from a health/nutrition standpoint but it isn’t going to diminish one’s life expectancy. Someone shouldn’t be consuming it every day, but it isn’t any worse than eating a cookie or slice of pie. Everything is OK in moderation. When it comes to the choice between diet or regular, it comes down to several factors including preference, frequency, and dietary goals/habits.