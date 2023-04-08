The most asked question this week was “What do you the effect of the mild winter will be on our local pests?”
Everyone has a theory. Some people feel the mild weather will allow the insects to thrive. Others feel that some insects did not have a chance to go through their normal cycle and will be lower in numbers.
My theory: we will not know until the season progresses.
Insects lead tough lives. There is always something wanting to kill or eat them. Birds, skunks, mice, moles, viruses, fungi, molds and people, for instance. There are also physical hazards to their lives, like tilling of your garden or fields, or splatting into the windshield of your car, actions that can seriously mess with the life of a bug. I maintain if the weather was mild enough to help the population of one type of insect, it was probably good for other species that would like to snack on the critter, too.
I am more interested in current weather patterns and their effect on pest populations than speculating about our winter. Remember last week’s storms that moved through north central Indiana? Those south to north weather systems often carry unwanted pests with them, like black cutworm moths, fall armyworm, and potato leafhoppers.
Purdue maintains a network of insect traps to monitor black cutworm, a critter that cannot survive our typical Indiana winters. There was a noticeable spike in the black cutworm moth catches shortly after the storms passed through. Does that mean we will have a black cutworm outbreak? We still do not know. But it does mean they were “seeded” through the area.
Black cutworm could become a threat where there is a lot weed pressure. If there were weeds to eat before your crop or garden is planted, the cutworm can transition to crops when the burndown is applied shortly before the seedlings emerge.
We know they cannot go long without feeding, so the shorter the gap between the weeds dying and the crop emerging, the more likely there will be a problem. The best advice is to kill the weeds well ahead of planting, and keep an eye on fields where the weeds were worst.
What other insects to watch out for now? There are already reports of alfalfa weevil feeding in southern Indiana and Ohio. They are a very temperature dependent insect. If you grow alfalfa, start looking at fields in the next week or so, and particularly, look at portions of fields where the slope faces south, that’s were you will see alfalfa weevil first.
Look at the top of the alfalfa, for tiny holes called shotgun feeding. Severely affected fields will take on a silvery shine for a distance away.