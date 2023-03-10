ELKHART — On Wednesday Elkhart County residents will have an opportunity to donate to help area families in need.
Wednesday is Diaper Day, and the The Villages of Indiana calls on Hoosiers to donate 60,000 diapers to benefit families in need.
In particular, sizes 4, 5 and 6 are needed along with toddler pull-up diapers. The event is being led by The Villages Advisory Council, a volunteer group of community leaders who are age 40 and younger.
“This is the seventh year we’ve hosting this statewide diaper donation drive," said Misty Craft, foster care licensing case manager at the Villages, in a news release. "In that time the cost of diapers has double to nearly $50 per box. Our clients stretch every dollar to support children. Receiving diapers sounds simple, but is so appreciated since it’s one less financial stressor for parents caring for foster youth.”
There are two basic ways to support families: make a diaper donation on or before this Wednesday or host a diaper drive. Donations will be distributed to Villages families in need, statewide. The Villages’ corporate partner MHS will match the first 15,000 diapers donated.
It is estimated one in three families nationwide struggles to afford diapers, which cost on average between $70 and $80 a month. Locally, 1,835 families were served by The Villages’ Healthy Families program, with nearly 100% having at least one child in diapers. In addition, more than 13% of The Villages’ Older Youth Services participants (youth who have aged out of foster care) have at least one child in diapers.
The Villages of Indiana is among the state’s largest licensed and accredited family and child services nonprofit agencies, with 16 offices in Indiana. Established in 1978 through an initiative of the Lilly Endowment, The Villages’ professional team provides foster care licensing and placement, adoption, and wrap-around family support programs.