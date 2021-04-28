ELKHART — Dia del Nino, translated in English as Children's Day, is a traditional Mexican holiday. In honor of this day, Church Community Services is hosting an outdoor fun family event for the entire Elkhart community on May 1.
"Church Community Services is committed to being a resource for all of our neighbors, and we are excited to host an event that can bring community members together for fun and for the love of children," said Yolo Lopez-DeMarco, director of Community Outreach.
COVID-19 has affected many families and Church Community Services officials stated in a press release that they are doing what they can to help. A free box of food will be available to every family who is interested, and participants will be able to learn more about the agency's financial services program for those who are going through challenging times. Those who live in the city of Elkhart, will also have the opportunity to obtain a city ID.
The event is being held outdoors at Church Community Services, 907 Oakland Ave., Elkhart, from 3-6 p.m. Masks are required. There will be games, bounce houses, balloons and more. Mexican food trucks will be available and the first 50 children will receive a free Kona Ice. Entry to the event is free and both English and Spanish will be spoken.
For more information, visit www.churchcommunityservices.org.
