SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] David J. Yoder, 79, of Shipshewana, passed away Feb. 6, 2021, at his winter residence in Sarasota, Florida. He was born May 15, 1941, in Holmes County, Ohio, to the late Jacob and Sarah (Yoder) Yoder. On Aug. 8, 1963, he married Ida Troyer, who survives. Survivors in addi…