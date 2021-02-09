MILFORD — Milford Town Council members heard about proposed apartments coming to town at Monday’s council meeting.
Dan Killinger, owner of Intelligent Living, gave a presentation on his plans to turn the former Trilogy Nursing Home, 505 W. Fourth St. into 20-23 apartment units he’s calling The Village on 4th.
“I’ll take the existing building and revamp the exterior,” he said and added that he’s not adding on to the facility but is taking patient rooms and common areas and turning them into studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom or three-bedroom apartments.
Killinger said there’ll be a common laundry area and a dog park. All utilities will be included in the rent. He said the rent will be determined by the property management company — Assurance Realty. He’s also using a local construction company, O A Construction Services.
The apartments will have stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, vinyl flooring and carpeting in the bedrooms. He told the council this will be the third such property he’s converted.
Killinger was asking the council for approval to change the zoning from agricultural to residential-multi family. He was asked if he spoke to the plan commission and Killinger said his project is on the commission’s March 3 agenda. Gall said because that’s before the next council meeting she would send a letter stating that the council had no objection to the rezoning.
The council members agreed to send the letter stating they wouldn’t object.
TRAIL FEASABILITY STUDY
Ben Beer with USI Consultants gave the council an update on the trail feasibility study. Beer told the council.
Beer said they looked at several possibilities for a trail from the south side of town to Waubee Lake Beach and he shared those options with the council.
He said they settled on First Street to C.R. 1100 to Camp Mack Road.
“We feel where we landed is best with respect to right of ways and avoiding wetlands, but still providing a nice trail.”
The cost estimate is $1,095,200. USI and the clerk submitted a federal grant application to Rural LPA (Local Public Agency) at the end of last year and said it was an 80/20 matching grant administered through Indiana Department of Transportation.
As part of the application Beer said the town could possibly use K-21 Health Foundation grant money for part of the local match. Beer said they rushed to get the town in a position for that grant and the award determination is generally at the end of February or beginning of March.
“The town will know very soon if they were successful in receiving the grant,” Beer said.
He mentioned that the grant was very competitive — he heard that there were requests that totaled more than $400 million for the available funds.
Another option for the town might be Indiana’s Next Level Trails grant program or local funds.
He said if the council is successful in receiving grant funds, they’ll need to put in a request for proposals for engineering. Beer also said the grant is for the fiscal year 2026 so construction wouldn’t start until then.
SAFETY GRANT RECEIVED
Indiana Public Employer Plan Inc. awarded the town of Milford a 2021 Safety Grant in the amount of $3,937.92.
The news release from IPEP stated it was a pleasure to work with Clerk-Treasurer Tricia Gall along with Eric Merley of WR Hall Insurance and others to maximize opportunity to promote a safe work environment and assist with stretching their risk management resources. The grant will be used to purchase safety equipment or safety training programs that reduce or limit worker’s compensation exposure.
Merley presented the check to council president Doug Ruch.
IPEP was created in 1989 as a risk sharing pool for public entities as a response to the need for public employees to find affordable workmen’s compensation coverage.
POLICE DEPARTMENT
The council approved hiring R J Plummer to fill the vacancy as a police reserve. Plummer previously worked for the department so he won’t require training and is familiar with the community. Police Chief Derek Kreider said there was one more available position but he wanted to wait until summer to fill it.
They also approved the purchase of two laptop computers at a cost not to exceed $5,400. The council also approved sending the whole department to the Indiana SWAT conference at the end of April at a cost of $4,455 for 13 officers. Kreider said the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department would cover the town while the officers are away.
UTILITIES
The council approved having Wealing Brothers clean out and remove sludge from the former settling wastewater pond and have Beer & Slabaugh fill it back in at a total cost of almost $200,000.
The council received and opened bids for the street improvement project for the Community Crossing Grant. Three bids were received but Gall said the bid from Niblock Excavating was not received in time so could not be opened. Pulver Asphalt Paving Co., Albion, bid $220,473.35 and Phend & Brown, Milford bid $249,368.
The bids were accepted and will be reviewed and awarded at the next council meeting.
The council also approved having M E Simpson test large water meters at a cost of $1,050 so the utility department will get better results on its next water audit.
Utilities Manager Steve Marquart told council members they received more registers which will enable them to change out water meters. Marquart wanted to remind residents that if they receive a tag to please call the town to set up an appointment to have the meter changed.
In other business the council:
• Approved Clerk-Treasurer Tricia Gall attending ILMCT training virtually at a cost of $300.
• Approved an agreement with Kosciusko County Ambulance to rent office space for $1 a year.
• Specified which Redevelopment Commission members were appointed by the council president and which were appointed by the council.
