GOSHEN — Construction work on the development of a 60-unit apartment complex on Indiana Avenue began with a Thursday groundbreaking event.
“This new project will provide 60 new multi-family housing options for the Goshen area,” a city of Goshen news release stated. “The $12 million development will consist of market rate apartments and is expected to be completed by summer of 2023.”
On Thursday developer Mayra Garcia and her family, in partnership with the city of Goshen, The Goshen Chamber of Commerce and Ancon Construction, addressed the community before breaking ground at the construction site on the corner of Indiana and Plymouth Avenues.
“The Garcia family has already built several businesses in Goshen, and they have decided to return to reinvest in our community,” said Mayor Jeremy Stutsman. “I want to thank them for working through this project and for their commitment to our community.”
This project marks the first time that the city of Goshen has provided an incentive from TIFF funds for a multi-family housing project.
The Garcias opened their first grocery store on Main Street in Goshen in 2003, and have opened more grocery stores and restaurants over the years since.
“With this apartment complex we want to keep investing in our community,” Mayra Garcia said. “We’ve seen the need for housing, and we want to help fill that gap. I’ve noticed a lot of people that work in Goshen live out of town — this project will help those commuters and provide them the opportunity to live in our great community.”
Ryan Kring is Vice President of Business Development at Anconc.
“Having a sense of place is important for any community — this project will give others the opportunity to find their sense of place here in Goshen,” Kring said in the release. “We are proud to be the Design-Build team to help this project come to life. We would especially like to thank the city of Goshen, Redevelopment, City Council, and the Goshen Chamber of Commerce for their support. Lastly, we want to thank the Garcia Family for their vision and their passion to continue investing in the city of Goshen”.