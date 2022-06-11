Detroit is no longer the 'Motor City'

In 1701, French trader, Antoine de lu Mothe Cadillac brought a caravan of boats across Ontario rivers and lakes, down Lake Huron to the river (now the Detroit River) that connects Lake St. Clair and Lake Erie. They called the location, Fort Pontchartrain du Detroit (Fort Pontchartrain on the strait).
After the French-Indian War in 1760, the British took over the fort, and held it until the Treaty of Paris in 1783. They retook the fort for a short period during the war of 1812. But soon thereafter, Detroit became a city.
In 1850, Bernard Stroh opened the Stroh Brewing Company.
In 1896, Henry Ford drove his first gas-powered vehicle through Detroit streets (see side bar). After several failures, the first Model T rolled-off the assembly line of the Ford Motor Company in 1908.
That same year, William Durant formed the General Motors Company. Within two years, Durant was producing Oldsmobile, Cadillac, Oakwood (eventually Pontiac) and early GMC trucks. He was forced out in the early 1920’s by Alfred Sloan, who reorganized the company and made it a global giant.
In the 1930’s, unions headed by Walter Reuther started to dominate the automotive production lines, and that would later contribute to Detroit’s demise.
By 1950, Detroit’s population reached 1.85 million making it the fourth largest city in the United States.
Then the downfall commenced. High labor costs forced the Packard Motor Company to close in 1958.
In 1967, the racial riots destroyed over 2,000 buildings.
What followed was years of corruption in City Hall.
In an attempt to reinvigorate downtown, GM purchased the Renaissance Center in 1996 and moved their headquarters from the suburbs – creating all sorts of employee issues.
In 2009, GM filed for bankruptcy, and by 2011, the cities population was down to 700,000.
In 2013, the state-appointed city manager declared ‘the city insolvent” and filed bankruptcy.
Today, downtown Detroit is partly ghost town and vibrant upscale. The renaissance Center is thriving with retail shops, restaurants and a hotel. This is where I’m at to attend Automate with a Danish robot company.
Automate is the largest automation show in the U. S. with over 550 venders. There are likely more than a thousand robots floundering about. I’m working one of those booths.
Historical Restaurants
When I had my automation business in Elkhart, we attended exhibitions in Detroit. In those days, the automotive market was highly attractive for automation.
While there, we visited several downtown restaurants, and a couple survived the crash.
One is Joe Muer Seafood. Since 1929, this award-winning restaurant has served sustainable seafood from the finest purveyors. With fresh-shucked oysters always on the menu, rest assured, I’ll be there! And, it’s right next door!
On this night, I moseyed-up to the bar, ordered a cocktail and a bunch of oysters. They had three choices, all east coast. A couple were so-so. A couple were plump and very tasty, and a couple were delightfully briny. They were slammed!
While contemplating my next maneuver, I ordered the “Martha’s Vineyard” salad with dried cherries, roasted walnuts and blue cheese. Then I wandered to the menu’s “Muer Traditions”. There’s barramundi, flounder, branzino and local whitefish. But instead, my eye caught the classic Dover sole a la Meuniere. The last time I had this French gem was in Geneva, Switzerland, so I had to check it out.
Traditionally, the fish is filleted at the table but that didn’t make sense at the bar. So, I requested the chef to fillet it before serving. Indeed, it was a spectacular slab of tender goodness. Lightly treated with herbs de Provence and served with lemon butter, it was spot-on. That and a nice glass of Sauvignon Blanc made for a great evening!
Moving on, another adventure awaits — The London Chop House. Years ago, I broke the bank when taking a group to this traditional steak house. Stay tuned as we continue to seek more luscious locations.
Side note: Karl Benz patented the first “vehicle powered by gasoline” in 1886.