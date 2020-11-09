GOSHEN — Trial attorneys delved further into the investigation that led to the arrest of the man suspected of killing Goshen College professor James Miller and injuring his wife nine years ago.
Detectives were questioned Monday about their process and methods used — including a so-called “knock-and-talk” and a trash pull — in the case as the trial of Winston Corbett entered its second week in Elkhart County Circuit Court.
Corbett, 25, is charged with murder and attempted murder. He’s accused of attacking the Millers during a violent intrusion of their home along Wildwood Court in October 2011, when Corbett was 16 years old. James Miller died after he was stabbed and cut multiple times, and his wife Linda was critically injured.
Investigators arrested Corbett in October 2018 after a genetic genealogical analysis produced a lead that helped tie his DNA to blood found at the crime scene in the days after the murder.
Detective Nick McCloughen with the Elkhart County Homicide Unit described last Friday how he, as the lead investigator on the case in 2017, sent a blood sample to a Virginia-based company for the genealogical testing. Results he received in October 2018 pointed toward Corbett’s family line. From there, McCloughen said he did further investigation into identifying Corbett and his whereabouts, as well as researching his background over nearly two weeks before securing DNA evidence that resulted in his arrest as the suspect. Part of that involved contacting the U.S. Navy since Corbett had served in that military branch.
McCloughen also discussed Friday and Monday the steps taken to verify Corbett’s home in 2018 and obtaining his DNA. Three other Homicide Unit detectives went into further detail about those steps Monday.
Chuck Osterday, a former Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office detective, said the team learned Corbett lived with family at a home along Bramblewood Drive. To confirm that, investigators used a technique called a “knock-and-talk” where they went door-to-door in the neighborhood and spoke to residents about a bogus burglary at a location nearby.
Osterday said he was the one who knocked on the Corbetts’ door, and Winston Corbett answered. They discussed the fake burglary, and Osterday was able to get household information, including a contact number, according to the testimony.
EVIDENCE FROM TRASH
Once the address was verified, the Homicide Unit conducted a so-called “trash pull” to collect garbage from the home and seek potential evidence through that.
Lt. Michael Carich talked about how he rode with waste company workers to watch their truck pick up the trash from the home, while two other detectives waited at a nearby meeting point on Oct. 23, 2018.
Detective Greg Harder then described how investigators searched through the haul at a secure facility and found 14 items of interest in a bag. The items included airline tickets of flights Corbett took from Seattle to South Bend, a used bandage and a piece of gum. Items with potentially his DNA on them were then sent to the Indiana State Police laboratory for testing, according to the testimony.
When Harder was asked if the trash pull was an effort to get Corbett’s DNA without him knowing it, he responded, “Yes it was.”
Testimony last week indicated DNA from the items matched DNA from the crime scene. After the results came back, Harder said Corbett was brought in to be interviewed at the Homicide Unit’s offices on Oct. 28, 2018. Harder also, under a search warrant, collected Corbett’s DNA during the interview. Corbett was arrested that day.
Earlier in the morning, Corbett’s attorney, Peter Britton, probed McCloughen’s investigation into Corbett during cross-examination.
He questioned McCloughen about four or five other people whose names were provided through tips in 2017 and 2018. They included a man who was implicated twice by people with information, with one of the tips apparently providing details about specifics of the crime. McCloughen noted there was significant investigation into the man when he first came up. He indicated the man and the other subjects of those tips were eliminated as suspects when their DNA didn’t match DNA evidence from the crime scene.
McCloughen also said, shortly after Corbett’s arrest, he had sought to interview two friends who Corbett had apparently named for an alibi. McCloughen said he spoke to one of the friends over the phone, and there was an indication the friends were involved in online video gaming in 2011 around the time of the murder.
Under questioning, McCloughen said he didn’t subpoena gaming companies to review logs that could apparently show Corbett’s account activity around October 2011. Despite his research into the companies, McCloughen said the one friend didn’t respond back with information as expected to follow up. He also said he had trouble interviewing Corbett’s family members because they refused, or obtaining their potential phone records from 2011, nor did he get a warrant to search their home.
McCloughen also Monday reiterated the process he described on Friday homicide investigators followed to eventually arrest Corbett, about 12 days after receiving the genealogical genetic report. Much of his investigation was done quietly, he indicated, with a lot research into online databases, as well as reviewing high school year book photos.
“At this time, based on the information we had, we didn’t want to start asking people about Mr. Corbett. So, we did not go out and do anything, we wanted to just do our investigation without giving out information to anybody in the public about the tip that we had,” McCloughen testified.
BLOOD ANALYSIS
During the afternoon, jurors heard testimony from a former state police DNA analyst about the analysis of blood collected from the crime scene.
The trial is being livestreamed online through the Indiana judiciary’s website due to COVID-19-related restrictions at the Elkhart County Courthouse. The stream went down for about 45 minutes during Carich’s testimony due to technical difficulties apparently in Indianapolis, according to court staff.
Testimony is scheduled to resume Tuesday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.