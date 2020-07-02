ELKHART — A new chief is taking the helm at the Elkhart Police Department and his predecessor will step back to serve as assistant chief.
Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson announced Thursday he has appointed Kris Seymore as the new police chief.
Seymore rose to the role amid a 22-year career as an Elkhart police officer and detective. Most recently, he had been a lieutenant with the Elkhart County Homicide Unit since 2016.
“He brings a burning desire and passion to elevate the performance, relationship and perception of our police department,” Roberson said. “He is overflowing with initiatives to implement and achieve proactive intervention that will build public safety within our community.”
Seymore said his vision for the department will be “clear and concise,” and he promised to lead with fairness and consistency. He also said as an officer, he lives by his passion for duty and compassion for others.
“I have passion to do this job, passion to serve, passion to do what’s right,” Seymore said. “Having empathy and understanding is what I will expect of this entire police department. No exceptions.”
Seymore succeeds previous police chief Chris Snyder, who will now work with Seymore as the assistant chief.
Like Seymore, Snyder is a 22-year veteran of the department, who served as an officer and a detective.
Snyder was named chief in January 2019 amid turmoil over a police brutality case in the department. He took over after former chief Ed Windbigler resigned while two officers were charged with beating a handcuffed man at the department in early 2018.
The case also led to former Mayor Tim Neese hiring nonprofit organization, Police Executive Research Forum, and a former federal prosecutor, to review the police department’s policies and practices, including the use of force and officer discipline.
Seymore expects to incorporate recommendations from that review into his vision for the department going forward.
“I intend to implement the mayor’s vision, coupled with my own for this department, coupled with the recommendations that came from the PERF investigation into our department,” he said.
Roberson, who took office in January after he was elected mayor, noted he intended to complete the appointment of a new police chief earlier in the year. But the process was delayed amid the quarantines, closures and changes from the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he believed the best thing to do for, especially first responders, in those first weeks was for department leadership to remain consistent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.