Despite rain, 4-H Fair keeps going

GOSHEN — The rainy weekend weather may have slowed a bit, but did not stop, the Elkhart County 4-H Fair Sunday.
Although numbers were believed to be down a bit, and the ground was a bit muddy, due to the weather, fairgoers and participants were on hand in growing numbers by noon, including rising Jimtown High School senior, and 4-H member, Natalie Risemas, who was hard at work at the goat barn.
“We’re getting her ready for show tomorrow,” she said about Ruby, a four-year-old Nigerian Dwarf.
As for Monday’s show, Risemas provided an overview, where by the goats will be taken into the ring and the judges will choose a winner and a runner up.
“Basically, it’s what goat looks the best,” Risemas said.
Risemas also reflected on the rainy weather.
“It’s been crazy this morning,” she said. “We had to put walls up on the tent.”
The rough weather hasn’t been lost on the animals, either, especially during Saturday’s storms.
“Yesterday morning the goats were freaking out because of the storm,” Risemas said, adding that after graduation she would like to study animal science at Purdue University.
Tyler Hunter is also with the 4-H goat barn.
“We could go without the rain, but it’s been good,” he said. “It wouldn’t be a fair without the rain.”
For more information on the fair, which runs through July 30, visit www.4hfair.org.