GOSHEN — Despite the axing of their competitive season due to the arrival of COVID-19 earlier this year, canceled competitions and social distancing aren’t keeping the Goshen Crimson Marching Band’s members from doing what they love: making music and memories.
That’s the word from Meiling Yordy, a senior at Goshen High School who is currently finishing out her second year as a drum major with the band.
“This year has definitely been different, because one of the aspects of marching band that I love is the competitions,” Yordy said during band practice at the high school Thursday evening. “So, when I heard that the competitions had been canceled, it was extremely disappointing. But I also think that there is some good that has come out of this. Practices have been a little bit more relaxed, for example, and we’ve gotten a chance to really bond together as a band, which I think is really good for the longevity of the program.”
Jurniee Peeler, a fellow senior and drum major with the band, was quick to agree.
“Even though competitions are one of my favorite parts of marching band, practicing is also a lot of fun. We just make a lot of memories hanging out with each other, marching, and playing music,” Peeler said. “Competitions, that’s what we show to the community. But practices, those are most of the season, and that’s where we spend most of our time and where most of our memories are made.”
And according to Tom Cox, longtime band director for Goshen Community Schools, while the announcement this past July of the 2020 season’s cancellation was definitely disappointing, it wasn’t necessarily unexpected.
As a sitting member of the Indiana State School Music Association’s state board, Cox explained how he and his fellow board members from across the state had been in close talks about what to do regarding the upcoming 2020 season starting as far back as May, despite the actual season not starting until the fall.
“We had an in-person meeting down in Indianapolis in May, and we, as a board, said, ‘We’ll, we’ve just got to get out in front of this,’” Cox said of the board’s early conversations. “And it’s important for people to know that we needed to make a decision sooner rather than later, just because of how front-loaded the marching band season actually is. For example, Josh Kaufman and I, as co-directors, we start planning the show like in December or January. And our music is custom written by someone out in Los Angeles. And then you’ve got custom drill designs, etc. And there’s a cost to all of that. So, we were kind of pushing the state board to make a decision early.”
In the end, the board’s vote to cancel the 2020 season was unanimous, with concerns about student safety serving as the biggest factor in the decision, Cox explained.
“So, yeah, we kind of saw it coming. And we did it because we thought it was the safe thing to do,” he said of the decision. “And we had told the kids from the get-go, when this first all started happening, ‘Hey, we don’t know how this season is going to look, but if you stick with us, we’ll try to make the best of it we can,’ and I feel like that’s what we’ve tried to do.”
Showing up
And for the most part, a majority of the kids have done just that, with about 170 of the expected 200 band members this season consistently showing up for practices week after week despite the COVID concerns and lack of actual competitions.
“And of course the rehearsals, we’ve cut back on the amount we rehearse, and part of that was just to keep the bands distanced and away from each other. And we wear masks at every rehearsal,” Cox added of the extra precautionary measures that have been implemented due to COVID-19. “So, the winds, they’re a section, the percussion are a section, and the guards are a section, and we only come together on Thursday nights. That’s the only time we have all the bands together. So, we try to make the best of it, and give the kids something to look forward to.”
Ready to perform
Along those lines, Cox said he was happy to have been able to secure permission from the city for the band to host a small community parade around the downtown on Sept. 18 — something he saw as a way for the band to both get in some practice and give back to the community.
And while the band has not been able to perform at any sporting events yet this season, Cox said he recently received permission from GCS leadership to perform at the GHS football team’s last two home games, which are currently scheduled for Oct. 2 and Oct. 9.
“So, we’re ready to perform, and looking forward to it,” he said.
Peeler agreed, noting that she’s excited to finally get the chance to show the community what the band has been working on all season.
“We’ll be able to show what we’ve been working on for so long to the public,” she said. “So yeah, it’s definitely going to be a lot of fun.”
STILL MOVING
Asked why he felt it was so important to keep moving forward with practices and performances despite the lack of actual competitions this season, Cox noted that when it comes to marching band and the lessons it can teach, it’s not just about trophies and high scores.
“I mean, we love to compete. We love to score well and place high. But in the end, it’s not about that,” Cox said. “The kids need to be social, and this is an activity where they can do that. And certainly we’re training them as musicians. Everything we do in marching band is directly related to them sitting down and playing their instruments well, and hopefully we’ll get back to that.
“But even now, and perhaps especially now, it’s teaching grit. It’s teaching perseverance. It’s teaching the kids that it’s more than just about them. It’s about all of us, working together,” he added of the experience. “We’re counting on everyone to show up. That teaches things that I think need to be taught. And particularly where we are now in our country, we’re trying to teach that it’s about everybody, and that we’re at our best when we work together.”
Asked his thoughts on the matter, band co-director Josh Kaufman offered a similar sentiment.
“It’s important for the kids to have an outlet, and to still be able to build relationships with both other adults that aren’t their parents, and also other kids. It’s important for their development as young adults. So, we’ll keep doing what we can,” Kaufman said. “And of course, we wish we had a lot more performing, and more competitions, but we also have to think about the health and longevity of the program. So, hopefully we will bounce back from this next year, and continue to build the program and educate the students.”
