The last couple of weeks it’s felt like floodgates have opened and writing assignments came pouring out. Aside from my normal meeting coverage, column and standing monthly magazine gig for another publication, in the past 2 ½-3 weeks I’ve had an additional 11 assignments for one magazine, three assignments for another weekly regional newspaper and a few extra for The News.
I’m not complaining (much lol), and the extra pay will definitely be a blessing — it was just weird!
But last weekend my social calendar was fairly full, and I decided to embrace that and reward my hard work by playing hard. Friday night I attended the monthly Bonfire & Barn Talks hosted by a family at my church. They graciously open up their property and invite everyone in the parish to come to “learn, play and pray together.”
This month was the third one. I attended the first one and planned to go to last month’s but my pain level was boss that night and made me stay home. Our parish priest does the “learning” part — sort of a follow up to the Lenten talks he gave. The talks, so far, have been on the value of good writing, good music and art.
The hostess said she received feedback that the games should be more physical, so she complied this month. I was a little concerned, but they weren’t too physical — just throwing for two of them, and we played in teams. I still felt it in my back afterward, but I was excited that the team I was on won all three games.
Then we gathered around the bonfire, which I love, to pray together. It was a beautiful night.
On Saturday, I agreed to drive down to Connersville with BFF Deb, so we got up early to make the 3½ hour drive. We stopped for gas in a town called Cambridge City (at least that’s what my phone said) at a Sinclair gas station, and I was so excited to see a Sinclair station. I haven’t seen one since I left New York. I was a little disappointed that the big dinosaur wasn’t on the roof over the gas pumps like I remembered, but Deb pointed out the big Dino on the ground by the sign — even better!
We were so eager to get our pictures taken with the dinosaur we both started walking away from her van while it was running and with our purses inside! I said, “We’re as bad as the kids!”
We got to Connersville and did a memory lane tour before visiting her adopted mom’s grave. We went through the historic James E. Roberts Park — the memorial building was built in 1936 as part of the Works Progress Administration (WPA) and has a historical marker and is still used as a community building. The amphitheater was built in 1940 and the front is made from stones, has metal gates and looks like a castle.
Unfortunately, the covered bridge was under construction, but I’m glad they’re restoring it. Deb had memories of the park growing up and I was enjoying the history of it.
We drove around town and came to a street that had huge houses on top of a hill — you know that when the houses were built, they likely belonged to prominent residents in town. But one had fallen into disrepair. A lot of the paint was peeled off the exterior, lots of windows were missing and foliage had taken over parts of the house. I had to take pictures.
I’m obsessed with abandoned properties — especially ones that obviously were once beautiful homes. My fiction writer imagination starts kicking in and I wonder what happened to the owners. Didn’t they have anyone to inherit the property?
I would’ve gotten closer, but Deb was afraid someone might come out and start shooting at us for trespassing. “Hurry up, Denise! Get back in the car!” she said.
We went on to Laurel, Indiana, where she lived before her biological mom passed away, and one of her brothers and his wife met us at the cemetery there. We then went into “town” to the historic Laurel Hotel and restaurant, under new ownership since we were there about five to six years ago. The very first person Deb sees is the neighbor “girl” who we ran into the last time we were there and that time it had been over 50 years since they saw each other.
So, we ended up at her house after lunch visiting and strolling down memory lane for several hours. We had a quick stop at her brother’s house to get a heating pad on my back before the drive home and so that a niece could come visit.
A trip like that is rough on me (Deb, too) but I got up for Mass in the morning and in the afternoon met with one of my small groups for our monthly get-togethers.
I forgot I planned to stop at another church’s fundraising gala in between, but I had actually dozed off — I was exhausted. Sunday was one of those days with several invitations — they were all good, but by then I’d played hard all weekend and was wiped out. I think I’m actually still recovering!