It was Nov. 7 and nearly 70 degrees so I took advantage of the sunny, warm day to take two of my grandkids on a nature walk.
But when we got in my vehicle to take the short ride to the River Preserve, Christmas music was playing on one of my favorite Christian radio stations.
“What?!” I exclaimed. “It’s only the beginning of November — Thanksgiving is more than three weeks away and they’re playing Christmas music now?” I ranted.
My rant was immediately picked up by the 8- and 4-year-old in the backseat, which was pretty hilarious actually. It was funny hearing the righteous indignation in their tones echoed back to me, especially from the 4-year-old.
“Whaddsa’ matter with these people?” the 4-year-old said. “There’s not even snow — it’s summer out!”
“Yeah, it’s not even Thanksgiving!” her big brother said.
“No Christmas music yet — no, no!” Little Miss said.
Then the other day I turned on the clock radio in my bedroom, tuned to the oldies channel, for some extra motivation while I was tidying up. But did I hear “Rock Around the Clock?” No, it was “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree!”
Now, before you all think I’m a Grinch, let me be clear: I love Christmas and Christmas music — in December. I even continue celebrating until Jan. 6 — The Feast of the Epiphany. But two full months of Christmas music is too much.
I want October to be about Halloween and November to be about Thanksgiving. I always feel that Thanksgiving gets swept aside — it’s not very commercial. Grocers make money at Thanksgiving but we don’t buy gifts, some of us send Thanksgiving cards, but not a lot. We don’t have special Thanksgiving outfits. It’s about a feast and football.
But at its core is giving thanks — thanking our Creator for all of our blessings. That’s something I strive to do daily but how awesome that we have a national holiday dedicated to giving thanks. To recall that no matter what difficulties we may have encountered, we’re still here and we’re still better off than so many others in the world. That’s what the originators of the holiday did. They had a tough year as newcomers to this land, but they gathered to give thanks.
This year especially, I think, we need to focus on our blessings. It’s been a difficult year, no doubt about that. We’ve lost jobs, lost income and, most importantly, lost loved ones and friends to this raging pandemic. The country has been bitterly divided amid the election but also about wearing a mask, which still boggles my mind.
It’s been tough, but we can once again buy toilet paper and disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizers. The sun is still shining; most of us have enough food and a warm home to live in. We have family members and friends who are healthy and, for those who aren’t, we can be thankful for the care they’re receiving.
Speaking of that care, I want to personally and publicly thank all of the medical care workers, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, nurses, doctors, physical therapists, etc. You are all in my prayers.
We’ve all grown COVID weary. COVID fatigue is as real as the virus and unfortunately I believe we let our guards down too much because of it. I hear time and again, “I’m so sick of this!” “I’m tired of all of this — I’m done!” But if we’re tired of it, how do we think they feel?
Our medical care workers are overworked and exhausted. They are stressed to the max dealing with a patient load like they’ve never dealt with before and seeing the reality of the worse symptoms this virus brings. They’re dealing with emotional strain from having so many patients die on their watch — alone — with a nurse holding a phone so their loved ones can say goodbye. It’s heart wrenching.
I see the exhaustion on the faces of a couple of physical therapists that I know. Health care workers around the country are feeling defeated and abandoned by a public who at first cheered for them but now just want it all to go away.
So, thank you, health care workers. Your selfless dedication to a job I can’t imagine doing is one of the many things I’m giving thanks for in this season of thankfulness.
I’m also thankful this year for the technology that’s allowed me to continue safely working from home, to stay connected to family and friends. Despite the hiccups that sometimes occur, I can’t imagine a pandemic without the video conferencing and other technology we now have. It would be so much more difficult.
Yes, there’s a lot wrong now, for sure, but there are also a lot of blessings and I want to stay in that attitude of gratitude during this season and beyond.
