The calendar has flipped to March and thoughts of spring are on the horizon. I was surprised to hear we were moving our clocks forward this weekend. For some reason, I thought that happened closer to the end of March and the official start of spring.
But I’m not complaining — I’ve been noticing the gradual lengthening of daylight and I love it. So, bring on Daylight Saving Time.
Historically, March is such an unpredictable month — the old adage "March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb" touches on the typical reality that the weather changes quite a bit within this one month. But we all recognize that these days our weather has been anything but typical.
I came across another adage about March that I never heard before: "So many mists in March you see, so many frosts in May will be." I hope this one doesn’t come true.
March brings a lot of mixed emotions for me personally. I tend to get nostalgic about my Irish roots more this month because of St. Patrick’s Day. And, while reminiscing about my Irish side of the family, I once again think about how fitting it is that St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated in March — the month that seems most suited to represent Ireland and Irish heritage.
I say that because the weather in March, I believe, mimics Ireland’s weather. The cold rains mixed with some sunny days help to green up our grass like the Emerald Isle and, from what I know, the changeable “personality” of March is similar to the temperament of many an Irishman or woman.
It’s been said of the Irish temperament that when an Irishman is happy, he’s very, very happy and, when he’s sad, he’s very sad. I’ve seen that play out in my own Irish side of the family when we had those big family dinners — the mood could go from boisterous joy to angry arguing to melancholy with the playing of some Irish music in a short period of time.
March can do that to us — bring us on a roller coaster of emotions. The lengthening days and slowing warmer weather makes us hopeful for spring and then, just as quickly the temperatures drop, the sky gets gray and snow falls, making us feel a bit discouraged and sad thinking that winter will never end.
March is blustery — my favorite Pooh description for the month — and has multiple personalities — joyful, hopeful, teasing, angry, distant, pensive and melancholy.
Of course, St. Patrick’s Day wasn’t just placed in the middle of March because it seemed fitting, but rather because it was the day that St. Patrick, bishop of Ireland, died at the grand old age of 122, according to Irish central. I knew it was the anniversary of his death, but I didn’t know he was 122.
The church honors St. Patrick for his work converting Ireland from paganism to Catholic Christianity. According to the Irish Central article, 700 churches and monasteries were built in Ireland due to him and 700 bishops and 3,000 priests were ordained.
But I don’t think it’s a coincidence that, at least in my mind, this all seems so fitting. And maybe it’s because of that suitability the solemn feast day in remembrance of the saint has transformed into a global celebration of Irish heritage. If St. Patrick’s Day was in July, for example, I don’t think it would’ve yielded the same result.
So March, with its multiple personalities, evokes the same in me — I’m hopeful and joyful when the sun shines warm upon the fields and get melancholy thinking of how my Irish side of the family is dwindling. The bittersweet memories of those big family dinners bring both a smile and a tear.
In honor of all things Irish, an Irish prayer for you: “May God give you, for every storm, a rainbow; for every tear, a smile; for every care, a promise; and an answer for each prayer.”
