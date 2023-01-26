For those who’ve been bemoaning the lack of snow this month, the snow we received this week should bring some joy back to them.
Personally, I’ve not minded that it’s been a mild January, although the perma-cloud that’s been over us has been gloomy.
January has always been my least favorite month, for a variety of reasons. Usually it’s the coldest month — although that hasn’t been the case in recent years. It’s a long month with 31 days and probably the fact that my dad passed away in January (over 50 years ago now) has a lot to do with my dislike of the month.
It just always seems like a month of mourning after the joyous holidays. I’m also no longer a fan of winter precipitation — it’s just stressful driving on snowy, icy roads.
But on Wednesday when the snow started piling up, I had to admit it sure looked pretty. It turned the drab, brown, bare outdoors into a winter wonderland, blanketing the trees with a thick white coat and made visible the paw prints of visitors to my back deck that I wouldn’t have known about otherwise.
Since I didn’t have to go anywhere that day I was able to enjoy the view from the warmth of my home. My wonderful neighbors came over and shoveled my drive and I could hear other neighbors playing with their dog outside in the snow.
I’m a follower on social media of a former television meteorologist who now shares his weather reports online and it’s been interesting to see the different views of people who either don’t like the cold and snow versus those that do. It seemed to me that most respondents felt like I do about the cold weather.
Yet on Wednesday he asked people to post pictures of the snow and of kids and pets playing in the snow and there were tons of pictures from folks sharing the views from their homes and workplaces and lots of dogs enjoying romping in the snow and some of kids making snowmen. No one was grumbling.
It brought me back to the days when I was a kid and a look outside at snow coming down brought an excited cry of “SNOW! It’s snowing!” Instead of the dread I usually feel as an adult.
I recalled the excitement of finding out there was a snow day off school, of a day spent outside at the sledding hill several blocks away and the thrill of racing down on a wooden sled and then dutifully trudging back up to do it again and again.
I remembered the awe of discovering a pristine city park playground untouched by humans or animals and carefully making my way in with a best friend and making perfect snow angels on that canvas of snow.
I remembered having snowball fights with the neighbor kids on the block, hiding behind snow forts we built for the snowball war.
I can still hear and smell the sizzle of wool mittens, hats and scarves drying on the railing around the large boiler in the basement of the apartment building where we were superintendents. The boiler room was a great place to go to warm up after a day playing outside in the snow.
It was nice taking that stroll down memory lane to a time when a winter snow day really felt like a wonderland. In recent years I’ve made snow angels with grandkids but it’s been a much longer time since I went sledding or made a snowman.
But I can still appreciate how a snowfall can turn a drab winter landscape into a beautiful picture postcard.