I’m starting to feel like I’m living in some sort of alternate reality. Every day I’m shaking my head and saying, “I just don’t believe this.”
I’m starting to feel older than my years because I now understand how my grandmother’s generation felt with all the changes happening in the 1960s and 1970s. It’s not change so much that has me scratching my head. I’ve seen a lot of change over the years and feel I’m pretty adaptable. What has me sometimes feeling like I’m living in the Twilight Zone is just where we are right now.
The people who are supposed to be leading our country are acting like middle schoolers. Leaders unite people — they don’t divide them — and they set an example for others to follow. I’m not seeing much of that in D.C. I feel like we’ve sunk to a low that I never thought I’d see in the United States.
There’s a WHOLE lot more I’d like to say on that subject but I’ll restrain myself, something else our leadership seems unable to do.
And now there’s talk of replacing groundhog Punxsutawney Phil with a robot. What the heck? Apparently, (according to articles online) PETA Founder and President Ingrid Newkirk thinks poor Phil is being mistreated and should be replaced by an artificial intelligence robot groundhog that would more accurately predict weather.
I’m all for being kind to animals but I don’t think being well-fed, kept in a temperature-controlled habitat that’s inspected by the Department of Agriculture ever year, is cruel and unusual punishment. PETA argues that having Phil visit schools instead of hibernating and then being pulled out of his burrow and held up to flashing lights and crowd is “terrorizing.”
Oh my goodness. Have we lost all sense of reality and commonsense in this country?
I’m sure Phil would rather stay in his warm, dark burrow just like we’d all like to stay snuggled in our cozy beds instead of getting up but I don’t think being held up for a few minutes is akin to terrorizing.
That this strange tradition has continued for 134 years is unbelievable, but it has, and it’s not just a strange tradition but a cherished one. I guess I never realized until reading this article that the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club members claim that it is the SAME groundhog and that he’s kept alive by drinking a magic groundhog punch. But legends are part of our American tradition and, if it gives people something to look forward to in the cold winter, I’m all for it. So don’t mess with our groundhog, PETA!
Speaking of weather, having a sunny 57-degree day in February was amazing and we broke records two days in a row — one that stood for 100 years. It was great. I loved it and got a taste of spring fever.
But then to have the third day go down to 30 degrees with snow and sleet is crazy. Yes, that’s more like the weather we’re “supposed” to have, but going from winter to spring to winter again in 48 hours is jarring. Seeing how the weather patterns are changing in the country is definitely something that makes one sit up and take notice. It was really weird to leave here in December with 60-degree weather and arrive in Arizona to 60-degree weather.
Yep, these days I sometimes wonder if I’m living in an alternate reality. Well if nothing else, life is not boring and change is inevitable so I’ll continue to go with the flow and see where it leads next!
