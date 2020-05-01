One of my daughters-in-law passed on a social media video someone had made that had me laughing out loud in its hilarity. The problem, though, is that it was based in truth.
The person making the video was explaining, as if she was giving a press conference, what we should all be doing right now. Her tongue-in-cheek hilarious explanation pretty much mirrored what we’ve actually been hearing daily on the news, albeit in a more encapsulated way.
For example, she was explaining that we should wear masks, or we shouldn’t wear masks — unless we’re sick. Or don’t wear masks, whatever but wait; EVERYONE needs to be wearing a mask! She also explained that everyone should stay inside, but you can take a walk — yes; take a walk in the park but wait the parks are closed because you all need to stay home!
What we’re going through is not funny, but you have to laugh. (The endorphins are good for you, really) The conflicting information and at times, misinformation, that has been coming to us daily is confusing at best.
Mostly it’s because they simply don’t know. This is a novel virus because we’ve never seen it before and unfortunately some of what they thought they knew from other countries’ experiences is proving not to be the case here in the United States. For example, when they said only the elderly (those older than 60) and the health compromised need to be concerned about serious or fatal illness, giving spring breakers the pass they wanted to party as normal, only to find out later that in our country young people in their 20s, 30s and even children can, and did, contract it and some died.
And then, as usual, all the conspiracy theories start to spread, confusing people further. I mean, really, the whole world has conspired against this administration by unleashing this virus?
The response to this worldwide pandemic has run the gamut from paranoia to nonchalance to misbelief and everything in between — partially because that’s what’s been the response of the administration.
I’ve run some of that gamut myself. I always believed it to be real and haven’t given a second thought to conspiracy theories like Bill Gates having some nefarious purpose in this, but when it started I wasn’t that concerned. When my BFF kept asking if I was going to cancel my trip to Florida in early March, I didn’t even consider it. Back then there were some cases in New York and Washington State and Texas, but that was it.
So I said I’d be more cautious, and I was. I kept my distance while waiting in lines at the airport and brought alcohol wipes to wipe down my seat, seatbelt, tray table and arm rests. I used hand sanitizer liberally. I was really grateful the seats next to and around me were empty so social distancing was easy.
When I was in Florida and things started shutting down — some announcing they’d be closed for months in advance — I started taking it more seriously. I’ve washed my hands more frequently than ever before, and I’ve taken to sometimes wearing a mask when out — especially when out shopping — and, for the most part, have kept away from people with only an occasional in-person visit at a distance.
We need to use common sense — but, as the saying goes, sometimes that’s not so common anymore. We need to trust the doctors and the scientists — the experts, in other words. They’re called experts for a reason, and they don’t have a political agenda. We need to trust facts and data, not hopes and wishes.
We all wish this never happened and we hope it goes away soon. We all want to get back to work and play — to have baseball start and not to have our seniors miss out on all the once-in-a-lifetime proms and graduation ceremonies, but we have to be smart about it. We all miss attending our church services in person and being able to go out to eat whenever we want. The freedoms we’ve taken for granted have been curtailed in some ways.
But rather than having misinformation and false hopes being fed to us, we need the truth — no matter how hard it might be to hear or realize. I always look to the sources and how reliable they are when deciding who is giving the best information. I’m always open to hearing another side and don’t just look to find someone who tells me what I want to hear or who agrees with my views. In this information-rich world we live in, we need to be discerning.
I truly believe that life will return to “normal” — it may take awhile — and it will likely be in phases, so let’s continue to be patient.
