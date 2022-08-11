My best friend Deb and I planned a couple of fun days before the summer ends since everyone seems so bound and determined to move us into fall.
One day we went down to Berne, Indiana for their Swiss Days Festival. I wrote a city profile about Berne for a magazine and it seemed really neat. I didn’t know how big the festival was going to be but I thought the town itself be worth the drive.
The only 160’ Swiss clock tower in Indiana could be seen from afar and the “Canton Tree” I’d written about was in the clock tower plaza. When we parked I noticed a figure of a man in the tower by the bell so I was convinced he was going to move around at the designated times for the Glockenspiel, but I was wrong.
Each building in the downtown area resembled the Swiss chalet architecture — the post office, hardware store, etc. There was a cute park-like area in an alleyway with benches with lattice panels and ivy growing on them. We had ice cream and enjoyed that area for awhile then browsed the booths. I purchased baby shower gifts while there. Then we grabbed lunch and took it to the pavilion where a polka band was entertaining diners.
Before we left town we stopped at the Swiss Heritage Museum and Village. We went into the schoolhouse and of course Deb wanted photos of us wearing the dunce cap in the corner. The “school marm” said we had to answer a question first and if we were wrong, she’d dunce us. We both earned the right to wear the dunce cap.
We headed back home and decided to stop at an interesting looking restaurant called the Back 40 in Decatur for pie and coffee. We didn’t realize it was an all-buffet restaurant but our waitress, who was wearing a Santa hat for their Christmas in July theme, made it work for us. It was a Friday night so the buffet had all you can eat crab legs. Deb and I were discussing that we really didn’t like crab and I said it was too much work for a little meat.
Awhile later Deb was appalled by the piled on high plate of another diner and I said, “Well you need that much to get anything” and she started laughing out loud and I started laughing too. We laughed till we cried. Deb was also saying she couldn’t taste anything of her coconut cream pie and coffee — I had the same thing and mine was tasty.
She admitted that happens to her off and on—a remnant of having COVID. So when the waitress came over and asked Deb, “How’s everything tasting?” Deb at first said good and then burst out laughing, and got me going again too, which made our poor waitress think we were laughing at her—I had to explain it was funny cause Deb couldn’t taste anything.
I think our laughing fits had more to do with being tired and in pain than humor and other diners probably thought we were nuts but it felt good to laugh that hard.
This past Saturday we took a trip to Indiana Beach in Monticello. It was supposed to be a beach day and Deb suggested we go to Indiana Beach instead of Michigan. I kept saying I didn’t recall seeing a beach last time I was there many moons ago, only the paddle wheel boat and amusement rides.
Deb wanted to go on water rides and one of the first things we saw was a log ride so I pointed it out and we got in line. But it had a very steep hill at the end of the ride that the log came flying down and it was making us nervous. We were probably in line 30-40 minutes but luckily had rails to lean on.
That Saturday with the heat index the temperature felt like 101 degrees and it was so humid we were sweating just standing in the shade. We discovered that the ride automatically took a photo of each log and its riders as it starts careening down the big hill so you can view it when you get off (and purchase a copy if you like).
We survived the ride and looked for our photo and couldn’t find it anywhere — we saw the people before and behind us but not ours. We thought it was just our luck the camera didn’t work for us.
I was fascinated by the large wooden roller coaster — not enough to ride it, but I kept trying to get the perfect photo and the coaster was too fast for the shot I really wanted.
There was still a half hour wait before the paddlewheel boat started operating so we continued walking and looking in stores and finally found the beach at Indiana Beach. It was small and crowded and by that time Deb’s legs were hurting, my back was killing me and we decided in the heat and humidity we weren’t having fun anymore and decided to go.
Since I didn’t get to bask in the sun and sand I think we need to schedule another beach day — on a day that’s not triple digits!
Taking those little road trips were fun — but then we always have fun.