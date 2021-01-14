When you’re reading this, I’ll be winding up my trip to Arizona to visit my eldest son and his family — including my new granddaughter, Isabel Christine. It was the first time I’ve seen her since she was born in October so I was ready to do some connecting and bonding with the newest member of the family. If I ever doubted the importance of early bonding with the babies, my granddaughter Kyley proved the connection with the way she immediately reached out to me at 10 months old four years ago after not seeing me since she was one month old.
There was also reconnecting to be done — with Isabel’s older sister, Emma — 4 years old now, with my son and his wife and also with an old friend of mine from New York who lives in Mesa.
Laura and I have been friends since I was 13 and she was 12, and even though her parents moved her to Florida two years later, we kept in touch all these years. She’d come home to New York every chance she had — all summer every summer, but I usually spent at least a month of those summers at my brother’s house in Maryland. Pre-Facebook and texting, we wrote long letters back and forth to each other, filling one another in on our current lives and reminiscing. Two years after I broke my back in a car accident, Laura broke hers in an accident at the zoo where she worked. I advised and counseled her through all the things I’d already gone through and was still going through. My first and best advice — “Get back to church,” I told her. “You won’t make it through all this without the help and grace of God.”
Laura was raised in a Christian home but lost her faith when she lost her mother, whom she was very close to. Thankfully she heeded that advice.
Because of COVID-19 and convenience I wanted to fly into Mesa so I’d have a direct flight. With the new baby and returning to work, I didn’t want my son or daughter-in-law to worry about making that longer trip to the airport so I asked Laura to pick me up. Our initial plans were to try to connect with a mutual friend in California over the weekend, but that plan didn’t work out.
Laura surprised me by booking a hotel room, which she said would be more comfortable than her one bedroom, older mobile home and where there would be a coffeepot for her coffee-addicted friend. I felt badly at first that she felt the need but she was more than happy to do so.
After relaxing my sore traveling muscles in the hot tub, we stayed up until 4 a.m. Arizona time (which was 6 a.m. in Indiana that my body was still on) talking and reminiscing like we were 16 again and having a sleepover. She even brought her dog who was had a ball jumping from my bed to hers and back again.
Laura is usually an early to bed, early to rise person, so I couldn’t believe she stayed up so late and it was me who finally said we better get some sleep. The next day, after a stop at her house, we went to Salt River to see the wild horses. We didn’t see any but it was still beautiful scenery. Then we headed to my sons — after getting a little confused on the way. We plan a repeat performance on the back end of my trip, with hopefully more sleep involved, as I’ll have to be at the airport at 5:30 a.m.
Most of my time was spent reconnecting with Emma, who is shy and not very fond of talking on Facetime calls. The daily interaction with her face-to-face is really important to our re-establishing our bond. We played a card-matching game, colored together, played pretend store, built with blocks and took walks just her and I and it was great. My son and daughter-in-law are so loving and caring that it’s hard to be apart from them as well, and that they are so far away.
The plan one day is to be a “snowbird” and spend longer periods of time here in Arizona with them (and maybe Texas or Florida, too). It’s hard to feel torn between so many places when family and dear friends live in other states. It’s great to have places to stay when you visit, but the rest of the time it’s hard.
So you just make the best of the reconnection time and make great memories to sustain you until the next visit. We’re working on that. And yes, I’ll try to bring back some Arizona sunshine with me!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.