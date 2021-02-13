Valentine’s Day is this weekend and it’s one of those holidays that people either look forward to or dread. I loved Valentine’s Day as a child — writing out those little Valentine’s Day cards for my classmates and receiving them back was such fun. I usually received small, heart-shaped boxes of chocolates from my parents, often with a stuffed animal. I also got a kick out of reading the messages on the little conversation hearts (I still enjoy decorating with them).
As a teen, it was fun to have a boyfriend for Valentine’s Day and maybe get a gift of flowers or heart-shaped jewelry. And yes, for some without a boyfriend, the Valentine’s Day angst began.
As a married woman working in an office setting, Valentine’s Day at times got competitive as bouquet after bouquet of roses or flowers were delivered for co-workers and woe be to the husband who didn’t send flowers to the office!
During my young adult years and after my divorce, I heard single women complaining about Valentine’s Day — how depressed it made them; that they felt somehow less because they didn’t currently have a romantic partner and therefore they dreaded or hated the holiday.
I decided back then that I would never allow myself to hate the holiday dedicated to love. Sure, it’s more fun to have a sweetheart to celebrate with but barring that, why not buy your own candy or flowers and celebrate you?
I’m happy to report that I literally just received a text message from my longtime Arizona friend saying, “You motivated me to be kinder to myself. Usually I just want Valentine’s Day to be over with but now I will enjoy this one and look forward to next year.”
YAY! I responded that I was at that moment writing my column on that very topic!
I was recently a guest at a Facebook online party and the consultant asked the guests if they loved Valentine’s Day. Several said “yes” but a couple responded that they hated it and again that made me sad. Others gripe that Valentine’s Day is a made-up holiday to sell cards and flowers and for sure there are businesses that benefit from the holiday, but that’s not the origin.
The origin of the holiday is a celebration of St. Valentine — a priest who reportedly married young couples after the emperor outlawed marriage to gain more soldiers. After St. Valentine was imprisoned, he reportedly befriended his jailer’s daughter and would write her notes signed “From your Valentine.” Over the years, others began sending cards signed in the same way in his honor and the holiday became one to celebrate romantic love.
According to the Greeting Card Association, an estimated 145 million Valentine’s cards are sent annually, making it the second largest card-sending holiday after Christmas.
So on Valentine’s Day I celebrate love in all its forms — love of God, love of self, romantic love, love of family and love of friends. Speaking of love of friends, I just learned that there’s a new holiday to celebrate your friends called Galentine’s Day on Feb. 13. Apparently that was mentioned by a character in the television show Parks and Recreation in 2010 who said she and her women friends got together for a waffle brunch Feb. 13 — Galentine’s Day. Well, it apparently caught on and has been growing in popularity but it doesn’t have to be just girl friends — any friends will do. Now that I know about this, I may just have to participate!
These days I enjoy celebrating my grandchildren on Valentine’s Day. I sent the girls in Arizona little gifts, including a heart dress for the baby that I got on a huge discount and small treats for her big sister. I have special treats for my four local grandkids too.
I’ve repeatedly told the grandkids, “Grandma loves you THIS MUCH (with arms spread wide) and to the moon (pointing skyward) and back” so often that when I ask them “how much does Grandma love you?” they immediately say “THIS MUCH and to the moon and back” complete with hand motions. I think it’s important that children know they are loved.
I even got a T-shirt that says “I love my grandkids to the moon and back” but alas, it’s missing the THIS MUCH part!
So, yes, I enjoy Valentine’s Day — hearts and roses, pinks and reds and chocolates — what’s not to love? To quote a song from the 1960s “What the world needs now is love, sweet love — it’s the only thing that there’s just too little of … ”
Maybe this year, especially, we need to celebrate Valentine’s Day and love in all its forms.
