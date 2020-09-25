Since we celebrated Grandparent’s Day on Sept. 13, I thought I’d share some grandkid stories. Not everyone celebrates or acknowledges Grandparent’s Day. As holidays go, it’s fairly new — it was established in 1978 and not widely publicized. My daughter-in-law in Arizona does acknowledge it and always has my granddaughter, Emma, send a handmade greeting of some sort.
This year, she had Emma fill out and color a fill-in-the-blank sheet about me. So, according to Emma, I am 6 years old — gotta love that. But in her almost 4-year-old mind, 6 must be pretty mature because in a similar sheet she filled out for her dad that he was 6 years old, too. (So I’m doubly flattered that I’m the same age as my son.)
Emma said she and I love to read books (true) and for the question, “I remember when my grandmother ... ” she filled in “does the toe piggy thing.” She said I make the best coffee and my daughter-in-law added, “She seriously said that lol.” I’m a notorious coffee addict, so that was kind of funny. I also realized in the short visits that Emma and I have had that I didn’t really cook or bake anything, so that’s probably the only thing she knows that I make. Emma said I always say “she loves me to the moon and back.” (Actually it’s I love you this much and to the moon and back.)
It was precious to receive that and I appreciated it. My daughter-in-law and I are similar in that those sorts of things and traditions are pretty important to us. I also got to do a Facetime call with the three of them on Grandparent’s Day. Emma doesn’t like to talk on the phone or video call but we played peek-a-boo and I got a lot of smiles and giggles.
My local little grandkids spent the night last weekend and I just love when children are around 3 years old. Kyley, who will also be 4 next month, kept saying, “Gramma, you’re bootiful” and “I want to stay here forever and ever.”
I used to get that sort of talk from Logan, too, but he’s 8 now so not as much, but I know he still loves spending time with me.
One has to be careful what one says around children because, boy, do they remember. I’m a fairly light sleeper and usually wake up when I hear the kids rustling around in the next room. I did hear them playing but, unbeknownst to me, I didn’t hear them earlier when they first woke up, which set off an adventure I hadn’t planned on first thing in the morning.
When I got up, little miss Kyley met me at the bathroom door saying excitedly, “Gramma, Gramma, Yogan (Logan) broke the window.”
“What?!”
“Come see, come on!” She took me by the hand and, with a sense of dread, I followed her downstairs to see the screen popped out of the living room window. Whew — no broken glass.
I asked what happened and Logan explained he opened the windows for Murphy, my cat. I’d told him weeks before when he spent the night that Murphy and I have a routine where as soon as I come downstairs in the morning, I turn on the lights, open the blinds and open the window for the cat to sit in and, if I forget, he sits there waiting.
So apparently after opening the window, Kyley pushed on the screen and it popped out. With only two sips of coffee, I’m outside trying to get the screen back in and the stretching and reaching was hurting my back. I thought I had it, so I went inside to start getting breakfast for the kids when Murphy jumped in the window, leaned against the screen and fell out the window.
So now, Logan and I are outside chasing the cat around, Kyley’s hanging out the screenless window and the neighbor’s dog is barking and itching to go after Murphy — total chaos. All before a full cup of coffee.
Finally, when I quit chasing him, Murphy came to me and, after several more tries, I got the screen properly placed back in the window and I was pretty much done for the day as far as my back was concerned. We sat quietly and read books and watched shows until their dad came to get them.
But that’s what I love about kids and animals — lots of love and never a dull moment.
