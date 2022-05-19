Since we celebrated Mother’s Day a couple of weeks ago I was thinking about mothers in general — the multiple roles they have and the different ways in which they carry them out.
But first I have to start with Mother Nature — what is up with her lately? She has been super menopausal — hot and cold — she can’t seem to get her temperature right. This up and down thing with the weather has been crazy! The temperature swings of 40 degrees one day to 80 degrees the next is a lot to handle.
I thought she had things under control when we had several days of warm weather and then it was supposed to go to ‘normal’ May temperatures in the 70’s but instead it went down to the 50’s and then it’s supposed to go back up to almost 90 today and then down to the low 60’s this weekend. Somebody must’ve made Mama Nature mad — maybe she didn’t get what she wanted for Mother’s Day.
But back to regular moms — they have such an important job that often isn’t viewed that way. They nurture, feed and comfort little ones; they act as nurses, teachers and spiritual leaders, coach and cheerleader all in one. They’re cooks, housekeepers, gardeners and managers. Party planners and chauffeurs.
It may seem impossible to put a dollar amount on the value that moms provide for their families but a few groups of people have tried. According to an online article Here’s How Much Economists Say Stay-at-Home Moms Should Get Paid by Carmen Huddleston (Dec. 1, 2021) Insure.com figured stay-at-home moms complete about 18 jobs a day so her wages should be $116,022 — up from $93,920 last year due to added responsibilities because of the pandemic. Salary.com rates the wages higher at $184,820 after factoring in chief financial officer and chief operating officer roles that doubled in time spent last year due to the pandemic.
However, the article stated that the way an economist would value the job would be nowhere near those amounts. They suggest the best way to determine the value is to use the Labor Department’s data to determine the approximate value of the work moms do. The article stated that the Labor Department’s American Time Use Survey to determine the amount of time spent on the tasks.
Frankly, I was shocked at the time they determine women spend on tasks. For example they determined that stay-at-home moms spend 2.56 hours caring for and helping household children under 18 and working moms spend 1.35 hours a day on childcare.
What? I mean, seriously — what?! Who’s caring for the children the other 21 hours a day? Who is dressing, feeding, bathing, and teaching the children the rest of the time? Do they think the child is sleeping the rest of the time? And even if that were so, they still need to be cared for. Firefighters and EMS personnel get paid for being “on call” whether or not there’s a fire or medical emergency.
Mom’s are on call 24/7. They get up in the middle of the night to soothe a scared child, care for a sick child. I’d like to know who they think is doing that.
For food preparation and clean up they figured stay-at-home moms spend 1.56 hours a day and fulltime working moms spend 0.8 hours a day prepping meals and clean up afterwards.
Again what? Do they not know that stay-at-home moms prepare three meals a day plus snacks? How does that happen in 1.56 hours? I’d say that’s more for the working mom — but even for them if they’re also making breakfast before work it’s more than that.
Their formula for determining pay based on what chefs, child care workers or drivers make an hour makes sense but the amount of time is way off. So the economists would value moms work at $36,189.75. But they left out so many of the jobs it’s not a valid comparison, in my opinion.
Moms have all types of personalities, too. Some moms are very involved — the soccer mom types — who is at all of her kid’s activities; engaged with them by playing with them, reading to them, etc. whether she’s a working mom or not. That’s the kind of mom I was.
Then there’s the opposite — moms that are detached. They provide the basic care by feeding or dressing them but they’re not involved. They’re not real interested in going to the kid’s activities — that’s how my mom was.
Some moms are all about the cooking, others are crafters — knitting, sewing, doing arts and crafts with the kids; others are gardeners and outdoor types while others are happier snuggling with their child and reading a book. These things can also change over the years.
But serious or playful, the most important quality is love. If a child feels loved and secure he or she would think his or her mom is the greatest.