Regular readers might recall that my BFF Deb and I often refer to each other as Lucy and Ethel because when we get together, wacky stuff often happens. None of which has landed us in trouble with the law, but maybe it came close that time many, many moons ago when Deb rode along with me as I drove to South Bend to find a place I needed to go to for a work thing the next day.
I was a less confident driver then so if I had to go someplace out of town, I liked to do a dry run — that was pre-GPS, young ones. It was also pre-U.S. 20 bypass so we were driving down dark, country roads and I couldn’t figure out how to get my bright lights to work so when I crossed over onto U.S. 6 West, I almost ran into the embankment in front of the state police post in Bremen. We laughed and laughed all the way back to Nappanee.
Then there was the time we were traveling together to Texas and we caused a pile-up on the moving sidewalk in the airport because I was trying to dig in my purse for some money to give a street performer. I guess I was “Lucy” in both those cases but trust me, she’s had her share of “Lucy” moments, too. I just can’t think of any at the moment.
But things have been pretty tame lately, because of COVID-19 (I swear if I had a $1 bill for every time I spoke or heard those three words “because of COVID” in the past six months I’d be well off) we haven’t seen much of each other.
This summer we started making plans to get together again but usually for short periods of time. We took the dinner cruise on the SS Lilypad 4th of July weekend and we had fun with the only other cruisers, a family from Poland, but nothing crazy happened. We’ve gone out for ice cream or out to dinner where we could dine outdoors like at the Pier & Back Porch Restaurant at Oakwood Inn and pretended we were in Florida since we had a water view.
The biggest “adventure” (that’s what we like to call it) happened this past week. Deb was driving a couple up to LaPorte so they could have an anniversary weekend and she asked me weeks in advance to go along so we could do something fun after dropping them off. At first, she thought it was in Michigan, but it was LaPorte. Nothing happened on the drive up other than the traffic on the bypass coming to a dead stop at one point for no apparent reason we could see. Finally, several miles away, we saw that it had gone down to one lane.
We dropped the couple off at their rustic retreat and went exploring to find a place to eat. After driving down a road or two to nowhere-to-eatsville, we consulted my smartphone and were directed to a steakhouse a couple of miles away. Lucy and Ethel are no vegetarians — we both enjoy a good steak.
As it turned out, this steakhouse also had outdoor dining on a lake so even though it was hot that day, we chose to eat outdoors. Other than having a wobbly table we cured with packets of artificial sweetener, the food was delicious and the service great at T Bones at Pier 11 Steakhouse in LaPorte.
We left full and I asked Deb if she wanted me to put on the GPS.
“Nah, I want to see if I can find it myself,” she said.
So we made a turn we both thought looked right until we came to a tree limb and branches down across the opposite lane. We knew that wasn’t there on the way up and, while it was breezy that day, we certainly didn’t think it was windy enough to blow a big limb down. We drove a couple more miles and then realized it was not the right road, so we turned around and then had to go around the downed limbs.
We finally got on the right road and, at one point, we came across a young doe standing along the side of the road. She stared at us and we slowed way down in case she decided to cross. She waited a bit and then took off into the woods. It was awful early in the afternoon to be seeing a deer that close to the road and it reminded us of a story my oldest brother told us when we were all in Florida together a year ago.
He told us he was driving home one night and this deer was in the middle of the road looking at him and then turned back and looked at him as if it were saying “Hey buddy” or some such thing. I don’t remember the exact story but the way he told it we were all laughing so hard and so long we were crying.
That’s the extent of our adventures so far: a downed limb and a doe on the side of the road — pretty tame. But in a year as wacky as this one has been, maybe tame adventures are not such a bad thing.
